GTA 6 budget might be over $1 billion: Everything known so far

The GTA 6 budget is one of the most fascinating things Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to know about. Earlier, it was rumored to cost around $2 billion. However, according to a recent report by IGN, the upcoming game’s budget is estimated to be over $1 billion. Nevertheless, the figures are yet to be verified by official sources.

Ad

More details are mentioned below.

The GTA 6 budget rumor stirs up again after Take-Two’s recent Earnings Call event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On May 16, 2025, after the Earnings Call event of Take-Two Interactive, IGN shared a report stating the following about the GTA 6 budget:

“GTA 6’s development cost so far is estimated to be over $1 billion, which would make it the most expensive video game of all time.”

Even though neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed the $1 billion GTA 6 budget figure, the latter stated the following in its Earnings Call report:

Ad

“Rockstar expects to release Grand Theft Auto VI on May 26, 2026, which is in our Fiscal Year 2027. I believe affording Rockstar additional time for such a groundbreaking project is a worthy investment.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the exact GTA 6 budget continues to be a mystery, the person responsible for the September 2022 leaks claimed that the studio had spent over $2 billion on GTA 6's development. Nonetheless, touching the billion-dollar mark is still a massive expenditure for a video game project.

Historically, Rockstar Games has rarely disclosed the official budgets behind its game development, and the same can be expected for the upcoming installment. However, fans have been keen to know the GTA 6 budget after seeing the leaks, trailers, and screenshots.

Ad

Also read: GTA 5 sales cross a whopping 215+ million copies

Ad

Both Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers revealed that the upcoming game would be one of the most ambitious projects from Rockstar Games, with heavy emphasis on realism and attention to detail.

Now, gamers are waiting for the GTA 6's release (May 26, 2026) to know more about the upcoming game.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More