GTA 6 budget might be over $1 billion: Everything known so far

The GTA 6 budget is one of the most fascinating things Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to know about. Earlier, it was rumored to cost around $2 billion. However, according to a recent report by IGN, the upcoming game’s budget is estimated to be over $1 billion. Nevertheless, the figures are yet to be verified by official sources.
More details are mentioned below.
The GTA 6 budget rumor stirs up again after Take-Two’s recent Earnings Call event
On May 16, 2025, after the Earnings Call event of Take-Two Interactive, IGN shared a report stating the following about the GTA 6 budget:
“GTA 6’s development cost so far is estimated to be over $1 billion, which would make it the most expensive video game of all time.”
Even though neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed the $1 billion GTA 6 budget figure, the latter stated the following in its Earnings Call report:
“Rockstar expects to release Grand Theft Auto VI on May 26, 2026, which is in our Fiscal Year 2027. I believe affording Rockstar additional time for such a groundbreaking project is a worthy investment.”
While the exact GTA 6 budget continues to be a mystery, the person responsible for the September 2022 leaks claimed that the studio had spent over $2 billion on GTA 6's development. Nonetheless, touching the billion-dollar mark is still a massive expenditure for a video game project.
Historically, Rockstar Games has rarely disclosed the official budgets behind its game development, and the same can be expected for the upcoming installment. However, fans have been keen to know the GTA 6 budget after seeing the leaks, trailers, and screenshots.
Also read: GTA 5 sales cross a whopping 215+ million copies
Both Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers revealed that the upcoming game would be one of the most ambitious projects from Rockstar Games, with heavy emphasis on realism and attention to detail.
Now, gamers are waiting for the GTA 6's release (May 26, 2026) to know more about the upcoming game.
Also check out:
- Why bringing Vice City back in GTA 6 is a significant decision
- Is Drake in GTA 6?
- Can NPCs get pregnant in GTA 6?
- Fans compare GTA 6 graphics with that of GTA 5's
- GTA 6 release date might get delayed further, suggests popular reporter
- Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 trailer 2 includes gameplay too
- Why the GTA 6 delay was important: Real reason revealed by Strauss Zelnick
- GTA 6 pre order date and time speculation