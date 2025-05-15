GTA 5 sales cross a whopping 215+ million copies: Take-Two Interactive earnings call

GTA 5 sales have been tremendous in the past decade, and there’s a good reason behind it. There’s nothing else in the market that satisfies the itch like its online multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto Online. Despite the next entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, set to arrive in a year, the sales of the decade-old game have reached an all-time high.

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, had a Q4 2025 earnings call earlier today, May 15, 2025, which revealed that GTA 5 has sold over 215 million copies worldwide to date. Read on to learn more about the information revealed in today’s meeting.

How many copies did GTA 5 sell? Over 215 million, setting the bar high for Grand Theft Auto 6

In Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call today, the company revealed the sales figure of GTA 5 so far. According to its report, the popular Grand Theft Auto title has sold over 215 million copies so far, with over 5 million copies having gone out since February 2025.

Note that in March 2025, developer Rockstar Games released new content for the online multiplayer named Oscar Guzman Flies Again, which likely contributed to the increased sales figure.

The company previously hailed Grand Theft Auto 5 as the ‘best-selling title of the past decade in the United States.’ Moreover, its continued success contributed greatly to the overall sales of the Grand Theft Auto series, which now stands at nearly 450 million units to date.

Note that most gamers buy Grand Theft Auto 5 for its online mode, GTA Online. This likely played a role in its huge sales numbers, despite being over 11 years old now.

The increased sales figure of Grand Theft Auto 5 also suggests that gamers are still exploring the virtual world of Los Santos, ultimately increasing its unique player count.

