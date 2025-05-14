Can NPCs get pregnant in GTA 6? Trailer 2 explored

The GTA community continues to explore the details of the GTA 6 trailer 2. Recently, some fans discovered a pregnant-looking woman in the video, and speculations began circulating that the upcoming game would have pregnant NPCs. As of now, there is no official confirmation on whether the NPC is pregnant or has a different body type. So, the speculation remains a rumor for the time being.

More details are mentioned below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Are there pregnant NPCs in the GTA 6 trailer 2?

At around 1 minute and 32 seconds of the GTA 6 trailer 2, a woman in a white dress appears behind Jason Duval, who seems to have a stomach bump. This led fans to believe that she was pregnant, and the game could include conceiving characters.

However, considering the history of the Grand Theft Auto series, none of the titles ever included pregnant women, children, or babies as regular NPCs. The only instance where a baby and a mother were directly shown in the gameplay was Mary-Beth Williams (daughter of Marty Jay Williams and Louise Cassidy Williams) in Vice City Stories.

However, that game was from the 3D Universe of the series, and Rockstar Games has made many reforms since the beginning of the HD Universe. In that case, expecting GTA 6 to have pregnant NPCs is a bold dream.

Another thing to note is that the developer includes NPCs with different body types in the Grand Theft Auto games. GTA 5 has various kinds of NPCs scattered around the map. The GTA 6 trailers and the official screenshots also showed new types of NPCs, including the one that fans believe to be pregnant.

However, the Grand Theft Auto games are already notorious as crime simulators, and adding pregnant NPCs in freeroam will push GTA 6 into controversy. Therefore, it is unlikely that Rockstar Games would want to take the risk.

Moreover, we have yet to know the details of the pregnant-looking woman and what role she plays in the game. Therefore, it is best to wait till the GTA 6 release date to know whether or not there will be pregnant NPCs in the game.

