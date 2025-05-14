  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Can NPCs get pregnant in GTA 6? Trailer 2 explored

Can NPCs get pregnant in GTA 6? Trailer 2 explored

By Mridul Dutta
Modified May 14, 2025 06:25 GMT
GTA 6
Fans speculate GTA 6 to have pregnant NPCs (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA community continues to explore the details of the GTA 6 trailer 2. Recently, some fans discovered a pregnant-looking woman in the video, and speculations began circulating that the upcoming game would have pregnant NPCs. As of now, there is no official confirmation on whether the NPC is pregnant or has a different body type. So, the speculation remains a rumor for the time being.

Ad

More details are mentioned below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Are there pregnant NPCs in the GTA 6 trailer 2?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At around 1 minute and 32 seconds of the GTA 6 trailer 2, a woman in a white dress appears behind Jason Duval, who seems to have a stomach bump. This led fans to believe that she was pregnant, and the game could include conceiving characters.

However, considering the history of the Grand Theft Auto series, none of the titles ever included pregnant women, children, or babies as regular NPCs. The only instance where a baby and a mother were directly shown in the gameplay was Mary-Beth Williams (daughter of Marty Jay Williams and Louise Cassidy Williams) in Vice City Stories.

Ad
Ad

However, that game was from the 3D Universe of the series, and Rockstar Games has made many reforms since the beginning of the HD Universe. In that case, expecting GTA 6 to have pregnant NPCs is a bold dream.

Another thing to note is that the developer includes NPCs with different body types in the Grand Theft Auto games. GTA 5 has various kinds of NPCs scattered around the map. The GTA 6 trailers and the official screenshots also showed new types of NPCs, including the one that fans believe to be pregnant.

Ad
Ad

However, the Grand Theft Auto games are already notorious as crime simulators, and adding pregnant NPCs in freeroam will push GTA 6 into controversy. Therefore, it is unlikely that Rockstar Games would want to take the risk.

Moreover, we have yet to know the details of the pregnant-looking woman and what role she plays in the game. Therefore, it is best to wait till the GTA 6 release date to know whether or not there will be pregnant NPCs in the game.

Ad

Also check out:

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications