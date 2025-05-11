5 things GTA 6 should bring back from GTA San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto fans continue to speculate what Rockstar Games will offer in GTA 6. While we expect a lot of new features, the developer should also consider bringing back some older ones from previous titles. GTA San Andreas, one of the most feature-packed titles from the GTA franchise, could offer many ideas for GTA 6.

This article lists five interesting things Rockstar Games should reintroduce in GTA 6 from GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 notable things from GTA San Andreas that Rockstar should add in GTA 6

1) Burglar missions

Burglar missions will internally expand the map (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 protagonists should be able to break into random NPC houses and loot them for fun. Ryder introduces Burglar missions to Carl “CJ” Johnson, after which the latter can loot various houses across the map at night. A similar feature should be offered for both Jason and Lucia.

Since Grand Theft Auto fans have been asking for more accessible interiors for a long time, bringing back Burglar missions will serve that purpose.

2) Gang wars

Full-scale gang wars from GTA San Andreas should return in GTA 6. This fun feature kept players engaged throughout the game. Both Jason and Lucia should be able to start turf wars and expand their influence over the State of Leonida.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks of September 2022 disclosed various gangs in the game. The upcoming protagonists should be able to clash with them from time to time. However, this should not halt the story's progress as it did in GTA San Andreas.

3) Eating food

Jason and Lucia should be able to eat food on demand from various sources. Rockstar Games could make restaurants accessible like in GTA San Andreas. The game should also have street vendors from where the protagonists can buy food.

Eating should replenish their health on the go. The developer could also add a food intake limitation and make the characters puke if they overeat. San Andreas had this feature, with many players testing Carl “CJ” Johnson’s eating limits.

4) Changing body shapes

The GTA 6 trailer 2 showed Jason with a ripped physique, working out at an open gym. Rockstar Games should allow players to modify both characters’ bodies with food and exercise. Additionally, changing body shapes would impact their movement and stamina.

It will be hilarious to see fat Jason and Lucia doing intense missions and appearing in various cutscenes. The gyms in the upcoming game should be functional and not cosmetic like in Grand Theft Auto 5.

5) Dating system

Rockstar should take dating to the next level in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although Jason and Lucia are a couple, they should be able to date other NPCs as well. According to the official Newswire published with the GTA 6 trailer 2, the protagonists meet at a certain point in the story.

Therefore, Rockstar should allow them to date others at least before they become a couple. Since social media appears to have a huge impact on the game, it should also have dating apps.

