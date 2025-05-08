GTA 6 trailer 2 hits major milestone with 475 million views in 24 hours: Report

Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2026, and it reportedly got over 475 million views on the first day itself. According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, the gaming giant got an overwhelming response across various social media platforms. There is no second thought that the second trailer is still one of the most popular videos on the internet.

Spotify also disclosed surprising news after the release of the new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

The GTA 6 trailer 2 is reportedly getting a massive response across various platforms

On May 7, 2025, The Hollywood Reporter published an article stating the following regarding the GTA 6 trailer 2:

“Rockstar released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI on Tuesday, and the company tells The Hollywood Reporter that it has received over 475 million views across platforms.”

Readers should note that the reported views are cumulative figures from different social media sites. The studio released the highly anticipated trailer on the Rockstar Games website, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Additionally, PlayStation and Xbox also shared the new trailer on their respective social media accounts. This led the video to hit the said milestone within 24 hours.

The Hollywood Reporter further stated that the song in GTA 6 trailer 2 also saw a surge on Spotify. The article mentioned:

“The trailer’s featured song was “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters, and Spotify says that streams of the song soared by 182,000% since its release.”

It should be noted that the GTA 6 trailer 2 was released out of the blue without any prior announcements. Rockstar Games still managed to get such a massive response and hit a major milestone. This clearly indicates how eagerly the gaming community is waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 to release.

