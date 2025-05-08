5 crazy details you might have missed in GTA 6 trailer 2

The GTA 6 trailer 2 is a work of art and can be examined for minute details in the months to come. Rockstar Games did well with the reveal after leaving fans in the dark for over 500 days. The second trailer has many major and minor details that caught the attention of fans. We can confidently say that you will discover new things every time you rewatch the video.
This article lists five crazy details that Rockstar Games added in the GTA 6 trailer 2.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 mind-boggling details you can find in the GTA 6 trailer 2
1) Rockstar addressing the leaks
In the opening scene of the GTA 6 trailer 2, we can see Rockstar humorously portraying two instances from real life. At first, Brian Heder asked Jason Duval what he was doing on the roof. This appears to be a jibe at GTA fans who had been asking the developer about the game’s whereabouts before the trailer release.
Jason replied, saying he was fixing some leaks. This was possibly Rockstar’s way of referring to the multiple leak incidents related to the game.
2) Beer bottles have fizz
While the GTA 6 delay announcement was heartbreaking, we now have a rough idea of why the studio chose to do so. In one of the scenes where Jason keeps a chilled beer bottle on the table, you can see fizz forming inside it.
This is one of the most minute details in the GTA 6 trailer 2 that many may have overlooked. However, it shows Rockstar’s dedication to the game.
3) The entire video has in-game footage
While using CGI footage for trailers and cutscenes is a standard practice among gaming studios, Rockstar officially revealed that the GTA 6 trailer 2 was captured on a PlayStation 5 and included only in-game footage.
This is highly impressive, considering the graphics of the video looked surreal and highly detailed. In fact, certain parts of the trailer could be easily misinterpreted as real-life clips. Another mind-blowing thing is that Rockstar Games used the base PlayStation 5 and not the PlayStation 5 Pro to record the visuals.
4) Minor objects move in real-time
If you watch the GTA 6 trailer 2 carefully, you will see various minor objects move like in real life. For example, in the above scene where the GTA 6 protagonist carried beer bottles, the liquid inside them moved in sync with his hand.
Some other examples include sand moves when someone walks over it, Jason’s chain wobbles with the car's movement while driving, and Cal Hampton spills beer while shaking his hand vigorously.
5) Advanced graphics features
Rockstar Games showcased advanced graphics features across various scenes in the new GTA 6 trailer. You can see ray-traced global illumination, ray-traced reflections, light bouncing off objects, and much more. For example, in the scene where Jason was watching TV, you can see the video's reflections on the nearby photo frame.
These things make the second trailer look even more realistic than the first one.
