Will GTA 6 have a 3rd playable character? Rumors and speculations explored

Both Rockstar Games and the GTA 6 leaks of September 2022 showcased two playable characters for the upcoming game. However, there are ongoing rumors that it will have a third protagonist after release. While we cannot deny this possibility altogether, there is no solid evidence as of now to take it as a confirmed thing.
This article explores the rumors and speculations related to GTA 6 having a third protagonist.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
Exploring the rumors regarding the third protagonist in GTA 6
As for now, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the only two GTA 6 protagonists that we are expecting to control after the game’s release date. However, some fans are theorizing that the cop who appeared in the second trailer could be the hidden third protagonist.
While we don’t know the GTA 6 storyline yet, it is rumored to be based on real-life Bonnie and Clyde. In that case, Rockstar Games adding a third main protagonist will not make much sense. Moreover, the official Newswire published on May 6, 2025, repeatedly hinted that only Jason and Lucia would be the main characters, and the story revolves around them.
However, we cannot deny the emergence of a third (and secondary) protagonist after the main storyline ends. Rockstar Games has a history of introducing a new secondary protagonist after the main playable character dies. However, the new character gets only a few minor and side missions.
If Jason or Lucia (or both) dies in GTA 6, then Rockstar Games may assign a new playable character to keep the gameplay going. However, as of now, there are no signs of this instance.
While having a secondary protagonist is common in the Red Dead Redemption series, the Grand Theft Auto series has yet to introduce this. GTA 5 was supposed to add this feature, where Lamar Davis replaces Franklin Clinton as the playable character after the main story ends.
However, due to some real-life issues with Lamar’s voice actor, Rockstar Games had to keep Franklin as the playable character and change the finale altogether. It will be interesting to see if the studio tries to reintroduce the feature after the GTA 6 release date.
