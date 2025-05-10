New GTA 6 mapping project update shows the possible map of Vice City and Leonida

The GTA 6 mapping project has just undergone a major update. Rockstar Games recently released a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, along with several screenshots, which seems to have helped this fan-led venture. For those unaware, this is a project being carried out by a group of fans who are trying to figure out what the shape and layout of Leonida (the fictional state in which the game's map is set) might look like.

The fan project remained stagnant for quite some time, as Rockstar hadn't put out anything new in over a year since the first GTA 6 trailer came out. However, the possible map of Leonida, featuring Vice City, has now been updated with new locations.

GTA 6 mapping project v0.050 update shows possible positioning of new locations

The overall layout of the GTA 6 mapping project after the v0.050 update is largely the same as the previous one (v0.049). However, the speculated positioning of some of Leonida's potential districts has changed.

For example, unconfirmed districts such as Leonard and Kelly have been relocated towards the middle of the map. The area, previously labeled as 'Homestead' on this fan-made map, south of Vice City's possible position, has now been renamed 'Hamlet'. The name 'Watson Bay' has also been added close to it.

Furthermore, newly revealed GTA 6 map locations such as Ambrosia, Grassrivers, Leonida Keys (previously marked as Gator Keys in the mapping project), and Mount Kalaga (depicted with mountains in the northern end) have been added with the v0.050 update as well.

Here's an official screenshot of the Leonida Keys region (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 mapping project has used deep analysis of the leaked development footage from September 2022, the first and second official trailers, as well as the newly released screenshots, to come up with this layout. It is also worth noting that Grand Theft Auto fans had carried out a similar project prior to GTA 5's release, and their analysis turned out to be pretty accurate.

That being said, readers are still advised to take the GTA 6 mapping project with a grain of salt as it is only based on speculation. The actual map of Leonida and Vice City might be quite different, but that remains to be seen.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More