"I still think Rockstar is hiding a lot from us": Fans suspect a second GTA 6 map based on previous games

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the full map of GTA 6, some fans are speculating that the game includes one from an older Grand Theft Auto title. On May 11, 2025, popular gaming YouTuber TGG (X/@TGGonYT) shared a post on X, stating the following:

“I still think Rockstar is hiding a lot from us. Trailer 1 didn't even include Ambrosia, Port Gellhorn or Mount Kalaga. The same is true with trailer 2. I think we are in for a BIG surprise when GTA 6 drops, and if you've been paying attention to the GTA 5 modding community, it may give us a hint.”

The YouTuber hinted at Liberty City, which was last featured in Grand Theft Auto 4. Adding to his theory, TGG stated:

“Take-Two took down a certain map project recently. Lucia is from that city. Just saying.”

The YouTuber was referring to when Rockstar Games took down the GTA 5 Liberty City mod project in January 2025. Recently, the Grand Theft Auto 6 website revealed that Lucia Caminos was originally from Liberty City.

The theory went viral among fans, with many sharing their opinions on the thread. While some agreed with the Liberty City in GTA 6 speculation, others rejected it. One X user named Juicer (X/@juicermv) commented that if the theory was true, Liberty City would have appeared in the September 2022 leaks:

“If they had a fully functioning Liberty City in-game, wouldn’t we have seen that in the leaks?”

Many others also rejected the idea of Liberty City being a part of the GTA 6 map.

Some fans don’t think Rockstar will bring back Liberty City (Image via Rockstar Games)

On the other hand, some fans are hopeful of Rockstar adding the Liberty City map to GTA 6 in the future.

Fans want to see a Liberty City expansion in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

It will be interesting to see how Rockstar executes Lucia’s Liberty City connection in the upcoming game.

Are there any other cities in GTA 6?

While Vice City is set to be the main location in GTA 6, Rockstar Games also showed vehicle license plates from Liberty City and Gloriana. Moreover, the official website includes Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, Grassrivers, Ambrosia, and Mount Kalaga.

However, we are yet to find out how big places are and whether they qualify as other cities in the game.

