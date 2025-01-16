Rockstar Games has reportedly taken down the GTA 5 Liberty City mod. According to an official statement by a Discord user named nkjellman (one of the members of World Travel), the Liberty City Preservation Project had to be shut down after negotiations with the gaming studio. They stated the following:

“...Due to the unexpected attention that our project received and after speaking with Rockstar Games, we have decided to take down the Liberty City Preservation project. We appreciate all the support that the project has received, and we look forward to continuing to pursue our passion for modding the Grand Theft Auto series.”

Grand Theft Auto fans on PC had taken to enjoying the Liberty City mod while waiting for official GTA 6 news from Rockstar. However, this development surely comes as a blow.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games took down the GTA 5 Liberty City mod after two weeks

The GTA 5 Liberty City mod became the talk of the town towards the end of December 2024. While fans were expecting something related to GTA 6 before the year ended, the mod quickly became popular. Many YouTubers also made videos demonstrating the features of the Liberty City Preservation project, boosting its popularity even more.

The mod brought the entirety of Liberty City from Grand Theft Auto 4 to Grand Theft Auto 5. You could play as Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips, and visit all the locations of the fictional city.

While this kept GTA 6 fans busy for a while, in the early hours of January 16, 2025, the news of Rockstar taking down the GTA 5 Liberty City mod came to light. This has certainly upset the fans, with some sharing their strong opinions online.

GTA fans share their disappointment towards the shutting down of Liberty City Preservation project (Images via X)

When can we expect GTA 6 news from Rockstar Games?

As of now, there is no official confirmation on when Rockstar Games will release news on the upcoming game. The studio recently released the GTA 6 trailer on Bilibili, without adding anything new.

That being said, Take-Two Interactive has scheduled its next Earnings Call on February 7, 2025. We can expect some GTA 6 news before the event.

