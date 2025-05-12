Is Ronnie Pickering in GTA 6? Speculation explored

The gaming community continues to speculate on who will be in GTA 6 following its release. Rockstar Games released the highly anticipated second trailer on May 6, 2025, and fans began to provide their theories regarding who could appear in the game. Recently, speculations regarding Ronnie Pickering’s appearance in GTA 6 began to surface on X.

However, it is most likely to be a satire, and the person may not be a part of the game. More details are mentioned below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Ronnie Pickering’s involvement in GTA 6 is most likely to be a hoax

On May 11, 2025, an X account named No Context Brits (X/@NoContextBrits) shared a post stating that Rockstar Games confirmed the appearance of Ronnie Pickering in GTA 6. They also claimed IGN was the source of the news. However, neither the gaming studio nor the media house has said anything regarding the matter.

For those who don’t know, Ronnie Pickering is an internet personality who became popular in England for a road rage incident in September 2015. Therefore, it is highly likely that the X user made the statement just for humorous purposes.

While Ronnie Pickering’s appearance is unlikely, we can expect to see NPCs inspired by his incident in the game. Both official trailers and screenshots showed various types of random events taking place in Vice City in GTA 6.

Rockstar Games already added road rage in Grand Theft Auto 5, where some NPCs get angry if you annoy them by any means. Therefore, we can expect this feature to return in the upcoming installment as well. However, as far as the claim regarding Ronnie Pickering’s involvement in the game goes, it is likely to be false.

The first trailer showed NPCs inspired by various real-life incidents, as in-game social media videos. Rockstar Games could also add a similar thing inspired by Ronnie Pickering’s road rage incident to cater to the fans.

It will be interesting to see what the developer has to offer in the open world and on in-game social media after the game’s release.

