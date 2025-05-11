How many GB will GTA 6 be on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S? Rumors and predictions

"How many GB will GTA 6 be on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?" is a question that is likely to be on many fans' minds. After all the recently revealed screenshots and the new trailer, which suggest Grand Theft Auto 6 might be very expansive, speculations about its size seem to have garnered more attention. Some rumors have also been going around on this topic, claiming the game may require an outrageous amount of storage space.
Rockstar Games has not revealed any details about this. Nevertheless, we can try to estimate a possible size based on how much space some other modern video games take up. With that said, let's try to answer "How many GB will GTA 6 be on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?"
Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.
Exploring rumors and predictions about how many GB will GTA 6 be on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
Back in September 2023, when GTA 6 hadn't even been officially revealed, an anonymous insider allegedly claimed that it could be a whopping 750 GB.
This rumored size cannot be denied completely until we have an official figure. However, it also goes without saying that this seems quite unrealistic, because if true, it would be incredibly close to the total storage capacity available on a base PS5 and Xbox Series X and exceed that of the Xbox Series S.
As far as predictions go, we can take a look at a few big titles that came out relatively recently and try to speculate on the possible file size of GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Check out: Will GTA 6 have Pride parades
Open-world games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Spider-Man 2 all take up close to 100 GB on current-gen consoles. GTA 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are close to 90 GB as well. Additionally, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which isn't an open-world game in the complete sense, takes up more than 100 GB on these systems.
Also check: Will GTA 6 have online mode
How many GB will GTA 6 be on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Prediction
All the trailers and the screenshots suggest GTA 6 could be quite an expansive video game, likely having a huge map with many features and details. In fact, it could be bigger than the titles mentioned earlier, and possibly be within the 200 to 250 GB range for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That said, it must be noted that this is only a speculation/prediction for now and hasn't been officially confirmed.
