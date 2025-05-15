Why bringing Vice City back in GTA 6 is a significant decision

Rockstar Games is preparing to bring Vice City back in GTA 6. It is one of the historical locations that have been in the series since GTA 1. While the upcoming city will be different from the first game and the other versions that appeared in Vice City and Vice City Stories, it is still a significant decision for veteran Grand Theft Auto fans.

This article discusses why bringing back Vice City in GTA 6 is a remarkable step by Rockstar Games.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why Rockstar Games adding Vice City in GTA 6 is a welcome move

To date, there are only three GTA games where players get to explore Vice City. The last game with the same setting was Vice City Stories, which was released in 2006.

After that, the city disappeared from the series and was only mentioned here and there sometimes. However, as seen in the GTA 6 trailer, Vice City is returning after 20 years. This was a significant reveal for fans who have been waiting to revisit the city in a new setup.

The last version of Vice City was very small and had a lot of limitations. However, Vice City in GTA 6 looks very big. The city has always been known to be inspired by real-life Miami. While GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories’ maps had some similarities, the upcoming open world looks like a more accurate representation of Miami.

Rockstar nailed the representation of Los Angeles in GTA 5’s Los Santos. Therefore, we can expect GTA 6’s Vice City to maintain a similar standard while representing Miami.

Another thing to note is that Vice City was one of the major cities left out of the HD Universe. Liberty City and Los Santos were already brought back, and players have been exploring them for decades.

Therefore, Rockstar bringing back Vice City after many years is a significant move for the entire player base. The upcoming map is expected to be bigger, denser, and more detailed than any other GTA map to date. We will have to wait till the GTA 6 releases to know what Rockstar has been developing for years.

