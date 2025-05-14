Someone recreated GTA 6 trailer 2 in GTA 5 with Michael and Trevor, and fans are loving it

Rockstar Games released the official GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, providing a fresh look at its upcoming title. The footage properly introduced its male lead, Jason Duval, and further focused on his dynamic with the female lead, Lucia Caminos. Interestingly, a fan has now recreated this trailer in GTA 5 with Michael De Santa and Trevor Philips replacing the sequel's protagonists.
The video is 2 minutes and 37 seconds long, a tad shorter than the official GTA 6 trailer 2, and has hit 57 thousand views on YouTube, as of this writing, a day since being uploaded.
Michael and Trevor replace Jason and Lucia in fan-made GTA 6 trailer 2 recreation in GTA 5
This fan-made GTA 6 trailer 2 recreation, by YouTuber Gu1maz (@guimazr), opens up with Michael De Santa's iconic dialogue, "Why did I move here? I guess it was the weather", from the opening of the first official GTA 5 trailer. He is seen on top of a building, just like Jason is in the official version. Funnily enough, Trevor Philips plays the role of Lucia here.
Almost every shot from the official trailer has been recreated with GTA 5 assets and locations, and hilarious creative liberties taken by the creator at certain points. The dialogs seem to have been generated in Michael and Trevor's voices using AI.
Check out: GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics comparison
In fact, it also features an AI-generated rendition of the Pointer Sisters song, Hot Together (official GTA 6 trailer 2 background song), in Trevor's voice in the background.
Notably, Michael leaves a message for Rockstar Games at the end of the video, asking the developer not to delay Grand Theft Auto 6 again. The official GTA 6 release date is now May 26, 2026, whereas it was originally targeting a Fall 2025 launch window.
The delay has disappointed fans, but the new trailer (and screenshots) have been a good enough consolation. This fan-made recreation seems to be entertaining them, too.
The first GTA 6 trailer (which came out in December 2023) was recreated in GTA 5 as well as other video games too in a similar fashion.
