Someone recreated GTA 6 trailer 2 in GTA 5 with Michael and Trevor, and fans are loving it

Rockstar Games released the official GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, providing a fresh look at its upcoming title. The footage properly introduced its male lead, Jason Duval, and further focused on his dynamic with the female lead, Lucia Caminos. Interestingly, a fan has now recreated this trailer in GTA 5 with Michael De Santa and Trevor Philips replacing the sequel's protagonists.

The video is 2 minutes and 37 seconds long, a tad shorter than the official GTA 6 trailer 2, and has hit 57 thousand views on YouTube, as of this writing, a day since being uploaded.

Michael and Trevor replace Jason and Lucia in fan-made GTA 6 trailer 2 recreation in GTA 5

This fan-made GTA 6 trailer 2 recreation, by YouTuber Gu1maz (@guimazr), opens up with Michael De Santa's iconic dialogue, "Why did I move here? I guess it was the weather", from the opening of the first official GTA 5 trailer. He is seen on top of a building, just like Jason is in the official version. Funnily enough, Trevor Philips plays the role of Lucia here.

Almost every shot from the official trailer has been recreated with GTA 5 assets and locations, and hilarious creative liberties taken by the creator at certain points. The dialogs seem to have been generated in Michael and Trevor's voices using AI.

Michael and Trevor in the fan-made GTA 6 trailer 2 recreation in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube/@guimazr)

In fact, it also features an AI-generated rendition of the Pointer Sisters song, Hot Together (official GTA 6 trailer 2 background song), in Trevor's voice in the background.

Notably, Michael leaves a message for Rockstar Games at the end of the video, asking the developer not to delay Grand Theft Auto 6 again. The official GTA 6 release date is now May 26, 2026, whereas it was originally targeting a Fall 2025 launch window.

The delay has disappointed fans, but the new trailer (and screenshots) have been a good enough consolation. This fan-made recreation seems to be entertaining them, too.

Some fan reactions to the fan-made GTA 6 trailer 2 recreation in GTA 5 (Images via YouTube)

The first GTA 6 trailer (which came out in December 2023) was recreated in GTA 5 as well as other video games too in a similar fashion.

