Is Drake in GTA 6? Rumors and speculations explored

Drake is rumored to be a part of Rockstar Games’ GTA 6. The studio released the second trailer on May 6, 2025, and since then, fans have been speculating on which real-life artists could appear in the game. The rapper is also on fans’ radar, and some believe he will have a radio station in the upcoming title.
However, neither Drake nor Rockstar Games has officially confirmed it yet. So, the speculations remain a hoax for the time being.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
Fans believe Drake will be a part of Rockstar Games' GTA 6
On May 10, 2025, an X user named Wost (X/@mosthiphop) shared a post stating that Drake would have his radio station in GTA 6. The user even claimed that Rockstar Games confirmed the artist’s involvement in the upcoming title.
However, the gaming studio has not shared anything that indicates Drake’s association with GTA 6. Therefore, Wost’s claim cannot be considered true.
Readers should note that it is not the first time a popular personality has been rumored to be part of the upcoming game. Before the release of the GTA 6 trailer 2, many fans speculated that Joe Rogan would have his radio station in the upcoming title. However, the Joe Rogan GTA 6 rumor was later debunked.
While the Drake rumor in Grand Theft Auto 6 has nothing to validate it, some fans showed their interest in the collaboration. On the post shared by Wost, some fans commented as follows:
It is worth noting that Rockstar may add some of the popular songs by Drake to the upcoming game’s radio stations. To date, only the following four songs have been confirmed to be part of the upcoming game (through trailers):
- Love Is a Long Road - Tom Petty
- Hot Together - The Pointer Sisters
- Child Support - Zenglen
- Everybody Have Fun Tonight - Wang Chung
We will have to wait till the GTA 6 release date to know the full list of in-game songs.
