5 artists we'd like to see featured in GTA 6 radio stations

The Grand Theft Auto community is eager to learn more about GTA 6 radio stations. Rockstar Games is known to add some of the best in-game music that makes driving and roaming the map more enjoyable. As of now, we only know about Tom Petty, whose song Love Is a Long Road was featured in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Ad

We list five other popular music artists we’d like to hear on GTA 6's stations.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 artists Rockstar Games should consider featuring in GTA 6 radio stations

1) DJ Khaled

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When it comes to viral music, DJ Khaled is a popular name in this category. Therefore, he should be a part of the upcoming game’s music stations. While there is already a rumor stating DJ Khaled's involvement in GTA 6, Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm it. Nonetheless, the artist should be included in the game, featuring the following songs:

I'm the One

No Brainer

Do You Mind

Take It to the Head

EVERY CHANCE I GET

I’m So Hood

Ad

DJ Khaled is known for producing dance/electric, pop, and hip-hop music. Grand Theft Auto fans will love to cruise around the modern-day Vice City playing his music on the car radio.

2) Flo Rida

The state of Leonida should feature Flo Rida’s songs on its radio stations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should strongly consider adding Flo Rida’s songs to radio stations in GTA 6. The artist has several popular songs that will vibe with HD Universe Vice City. The following are some of the songs that we’d love to listen to in the upcoming game:

Ad

Low

Whistle

Right Round

Wild Ones

Club Can’t Handle Me

My House

Summer’s Not Ready

Many of Flo Rida’s songs can also be used as background scores for missions and heists in Grand Theft Auto 6. Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider collaborating with the artist.

3) Pitbull

Ad

The vibe of Miami is incomplete without listening to Pitbull’s songs. As we head back to a fictional version of the city in GTA 6, its radio stations should feature his songs. The following are some of the suggestions that Rockstar Games should consider adding:

Fireball

On The Floor

Give Me Everything

International Love

Hotel Room Service

Don’t Stop the Party

Rockstar Games should also consider playing Pitbull’s songs inside bars and clubs in Grand Theft Auto 6. The artist was once a global hit, so adding his songs will also appeal to the nostalgia of Grand Theft Auto fans.

Ad

Also check: 5 things we wish to see return in GTA 6

4) T-Pain

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Rockstar Games is tight-lipped regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, T-Pain himself stated that he was a part of the upcoming title. While the gaming studio has yet to confirm the claim, we’d surely love to listen to T-Pain’s songs in the 2025 title. The following are some of the songs that should be added to the game:

Been Like This

Buy U A Drank

Can’t Believe It

Bartender

I LUV HER

If T-Pain’s statement regarding his collaboration is true, we can also expect new songs from him in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Ad

Also read: 5 best FiveM mods for GTA 5 in 2025

5) Sean Kingston

Including Sean Kingston’s songs in Grand Theft Auto 6 will majorly appeal to veteran gamers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sean Kingston dropped some of the most popular songs between the late 2000s and early 2010s. Rockstar Games should consider adding those songs to GTA 6 radio stations. Here are some of the most popular songs from the artist:

Ad

Beautiful Girls

Eenie Meenie

Beat It

Back 2 Life

Fire Burning

Exploring the beaches of the map playing Sean Kingston’s songs will be such a vibe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback