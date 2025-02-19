5 artists we'd like to see featured in GTA 6 radio stations

The Grand Theft Auto community is eager to learn more about GTA 6 radio stations. Rockstar Games is known to add some of the best in-game music that makes driving and roaming the map more enjoyable. As of now, we only know about Tom Petty, whose song Love Is a Long Road was featured in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.
We list five other popular music artists we’d like to hear on GTA 6's stations.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 artists Rockstar Games should consider featuring in GTA 6 radio stations
1) DJ Khaled
When it comes to viral music, DJ Khaled is a popular name in this category. Therefore, he should be a part of the upcoming game’s music stations. While there is already a rumor stating DJ Khaled's involvement in GTA 6, Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm it. Nonetheless, the artist should be included in the game, featuring the following songs:
- I'm the One
- No Brainer
- Do You Mind
- Take It to the Head
- EVERY CHANCE I GET
- I’m So Hood
DJ Khaled is known for producing dance/electric, pop, and hip-hop music. Grand Theft Auto fans will love to cruise around the modern-day Vice City playing his music on the car radio.
2) Flo Rida
Rockstar Games should strongly consider adding Flo Rida’s songs to radio stations in GTA 6. The artist has several popular songs that will vibe with HD Universe Vice City. The following are some of the songs that we’d love to listen to in the upcoming game:
- Low
- Whistle
- Right Round
- Wild Ones
- Club Can’t Handle Me
- My House
- Summer’s Not Ready
Many of Flo Rida’s songs can also be used as background scores for missions and heists in Grand Theft Auto 6. Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider collaborating with the artist.
3) Pitbull
The vibe of Miami is incomplete without listening to Pitbull’s songs. As we head back to a fictional version of the city in GTA 6, its radio stations should feature his songs. The following are some of the suggestions that Rockstar Games should consider adding:
- Fireball
- On The Floor
- Give Me Everything
- International Love
- Hotel Room Service
- Don’t Stop the Party
Rockstar Games should also consider playing Pitbull’s songs inside bars and clubs in Grand Theft Auto 6. The artist was once a global hit, so adding his songs will also appeal to the nostalgia of Grand Theft Auto fans.
4) T-Pain
While Rockstar Games is tight-lipped regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, T-Pain himself stated that he was a part of the upcoming title. While the gaming studio has yet to confirm the claim, we’d surely love to listen to T-Pain’s songs in the 2025 title. The following are some of the songs that should be added to the game:
- Been Like This
- Buy U A Drank
- Can’t Believe It
- Bartender
- I LUV HER
If T-Pain’s statement regarding his collaboration is true, we can also expect new songs from him in Grand Theft Auto 6.
5) Sean Kingston
Sean Kingston dropped some of the most popular songs between the late 2000s and early 2010s. Rockstar Games should consider adding those songs to GTA 6 radio stations. Here are some of the most popular songs from the artist:
- Beautiful Girls
- Eenie Meenie
- Beat It
- Back 2 Life
- Fire Burning
Exploring the beaches of the map playing Sean Kingston’s songs will be such a vibe.