Why the GTA 6 delay was important: Real reason revealed by Strauss Zelnick (Report)

Rockstar Games recently delayed the release of GTA 6 to May 2026 to the disappointment of the gaming community. The Grand Theft Auto sequel, arguably the most anticipated video game ever, was poised to come out during Fall 2025, but fans will now have to wait a bit more.
In an interview with IGN, Rockstar owner, Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, clarified that the delay was to ensure Rockstar Games "achieves its creative vision with no limitations":
"As we get closer to completion of a title that’s seeking perfection, the needs or lack thereof, for continued polish become clear. In this case, there was an opportunity with a small amount of incremental time, we thought, to make sure Rockstar Games achieves its creative vision with no limitations. And I supported of course that approach."
In the official GTA 6 delay announcement, the developer stated that extra time was required to ensure the level of quality that fans expect and deserve.
GTA 6 delay was important to ensure Rockstar achieves "its creative vision without limitations"
Take-Two also held an earnings call on May 15, 2025, during which CEO Strauss Zelnick said that providing the additional time needed by Rockstar for GTA 6 is a "worthy investment".
"I believe affording Rockstar additional time for such a groundbreaking project is a worthy investment."
He followed by revealing that GTA 6 development began "in earnest" in 2020. In another statement, Zelnick labeled the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title's complexity as "greater" than that of any other game from the studio.
Check out: GTA 5 sales cross a whopping 215+ million copies
Taking everything showcased by the two trailers and screenshots thus far, Grand Theft Auto 6 looks to be a significant leap ahead from previous Rockstar Games releases.
The new GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026, and the game will be available on PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X and S at launch. No information regarding a PC port has been provided officially yet.
Check out more related content:
- Grand Theft Auto 6 pre order date speculation
- Are there children in Grand Theft Auto 6
- IShowSpeed in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Ronnie Pickering in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Dylan Rourke in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Troy Baker in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Jack Black in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Dana Snyder in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Matty Matheson in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Roger Craig Smith in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Dylan Rourke in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Stephen Root in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Who voices Jason in Grand Theft Auto 6?
- Manni L. Perez, Jake Silbermann, and Gregory Connors in Grand Theft Auto 6