5 little things in GTA Online we are going to miss after GTA 6 release

With over a year left for GTA 6's release, many continue to play GTA Online. The latter has been one of the most popular games since 2013, and fans have fond memories of it. Whether you stay in the multiplayer game or move to GTA 6 after May 2026, there are certain things that everyone will miss in Grand Theft Auto Online.

This article lists five things in GTA Online that we will miss after Rockstar Games releases GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 notable things in GTA Online we will miss after the GTA 6 release

1) Phone calls from Lester

Lester lowkey keeps us entertained in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you leave GTA Online and play GTA 6 full-time after its release, you will surely miss phone calls from Lester Crest after some time. The character is notorious for his phone calls, whether directly as himself or as Long John Teabag. Sometimes, players also call him to remove wanted levels.

Lester has been in the GTA 5 saga for a long time, and it is highly unlikely that he will return in the upcoming game. Therefore, we will surely miss him after GTA 6’s release.

2) Chaos in public lobbies

It goes without saying that after GTA 6's release, many players will shift to it, and public lobbies in GTA Online will become less crowded. Although the multiplayer game will become peaceful, we will surely miss the random chaos that sometimes occurs in public lobbies.

Many players continue to play in crowded lobbies because of such random craziness.

Also read: 5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (May 5-8, 2025)

3) Car meets

Car meets in GTA Online are only fun with other players. After the release of GTA 6, the number of active players will decline, and it will become hard to find members for such events.

We can also expect the car meet culture to gradually disappear from the current multiplayer game. While players will likely host car meets in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online, we will miss the current style of car meet events.

4) Players competing in Freemode Events

Rockstar Games offers various Freemode Events in crowded and public lobbies. Sometimes, you can see many players competing in them, which makes the open world more lively. These events are among the best ways to make easy money in GTA Online. Whether you are a participant or a spectator of Freemode Events, you will surely miss the chaos after the GTA 6 release.

We cannot certainly say whether these events will return in the upcoming installment, as Rockstar has yet to reveal the GTA 6 Online mode. Therefore, you should enjoy them while they are popular within the player base.

5) The Grove Street

Grove Street is unlikely to return in the future (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grove Street is a part of Los Santos, and we cannot expect it to return in the GTA 6 map. It is one of the most fascinating places in the GTA Online map due to various nostalgic factors. Once we move into the State of Leonida, we will surely miss this place.

The Grove Street Families gang and the area's resemblance to CJ’s neighbourhood make it special for the player base.

