5 easiest ways to earn more GTA Online money (May 2025)

Earning plenty of GTA Online money is a dream of every new player. Rockstar Games offers a plethora of ways to make profits in the game, and most experienced players are already familiar with them. Beginners should also know and utilize them so that the journey from rags to riches becomes easier.
While most of the high-rewarding missions are difficult, this article lists five of the easiest ways to earn more GTA Online money.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.
5 easiest GTA Online money-making ways to try in May 2025
1) PayPhone Hits
The PayPhone Hits have always been among the best methods to make GTA Online money. These are short missions you can complete within a few minutes. You can earn up to $45,000 from each assassination if you follow the given instructions.
The best thing is that if you play the PayPhone Hits missions right now, you can earn double the money. The offer started with the latest GTA Online weekly update and will last till May 7, 2025.
2) Dispatch Work
If you haven’t started grinding the Dispatch Work missions yet, you should do so ASAP. Like the PayPhone Hits, these are also short missions, but can be repeated after a one-minute-long cooldown. Each successful mission gives you a solid $25,000 and 500 RP, making it a suitable method to farm RP in GTA Online.
However, the only catch in this GTA Online money method is that you must own and use a private police car during the missions, as Rockstar does not offer them in NPC cop cars.
3) Pizza This… delivery jobs
If you want to make GTA Online money by doing regular jobs, try the Pizza This… pizza delivery service. It requires no prerequisites, and you can get started even with no money. Simply visit any of the Pizza This… outlets and trigger the mission marker.
Complete all five deliveries while the pizzas are hot, and you can make around $22,000 in 10 minutes. It is one of the best and fastest ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners in 2025.
4) Spray the LS Tags
If you come across any paintable posters on the map, do it to make some quick GTA Online money. Every day, you can find up to five paintable posters, and each one rewards you with $15,000. Rockstar also gives you an extra $25,000 for tagging all five posters.
The only hurdle is that you must find the Spray Can first and the taggable posters in the open world, as these things are not marked on the map. Completing the LS Tags missions is fun, and you may come across various interesting Easter eggs in GTA Online.
5) Exotic Exports delivery
Exotic Exports delivery requires you to find up to 10 marked vehicles on the map and deliver them to the docks. Each delivery rewards you with $20,000, and you get an extra $100,000 for delivering all 10 cars.
The deliverable cars randomly appear on the map with a blue dot. You are more likely to come across them while doing other freeroam missions.
