5 reasons why GTA 5 story still hits hard in 2025

Despite being over 11 years old, the GTA 5 story is still one of the best narratives when it comes to video game storytelling. It was written by Dan Houser, Rupert Humphries, and Michael Unsworth, and the trio did a great job in creating a relatable plot that will engage players across multiple generations.

Ad

The GTA 5 story can be described as a rollercoaster ride that will leave you to make a heavy decision at the end. This article lists five reasons why the story still hits hard in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 things that make the GTA 5 story remarkable even in 2025

1) Influences of popular movies

Ad

Trending

The GTA 5 story is a basket of Easter Eggs for movie lovers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Various missions in GTA 5 were inspired by popular movie scenes. For example, the house pulling scene in Marriage Counseling and Jay Norris’ death scene in Friend Request are inspired by Lethal Weapon 2 and Law Abiding Citizen movies, respectively.

Ad

While such inspirations are not uncommon in the Grand Theft Auto Series, the 2013 title took it to the next level by adding plenty of them.

2) Freedom of making choices

Ad

Rockstar allows you to make your own choices in various story missions. Whether it is selecting an approach, choosing the best GTA 5 crew members, or making a decision about whether or not to do the job at hand, you have a considerable amount of control over the gameplay.

The best thing is that you can come back later and try the unchosen approaches through a separate save file. Features like these increase the replayability of the GTA 5 story, as players will always be curious about what happens in the other method.

Ad

3) Top-tier satire

Ad

Even though GTA 5 is not a comedy game, Rockstar introduced plenty of satire in the storyline. Be it in the dialogs or actions of the characters, there is satire in every nook and cranny of the game.

For example, during the Blitz Play Setup GTA 5 story mission, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin create the iconic three wise monkeys pose after David "Dave" Norton (a notorious FIB agent) says, “Some of the government, some of it is pretty corrupt.”

Ad

Also read: 5 best vehicles in GTA Online this week (April 26 to May 1, 2025)

4) Trevor’s wild adventures

Ad

Trevor Philips is one of the main reasons the GTA 5 story does not feel boring. He has an unpredictable nature and goes on various wild adventures during the storyline. Trevor clashes with almost all major criminal gangs in the State of San Andreas.

He has nerves of steel and does not hesitate to jump onto a moving train or off a tall bridge while two trains are in a face-to-face collision.

Ad

Also read: 5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (April 25-30, 2025)

5) Inclusion of multiple perspectives

The GTA 5 story can be interpreted through various perspectives (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 has three protagonists, and Rockstar has composed almost all story missions based on their perspectives. Therefore, you should switch characters at regular intervals to know how the others are coping with the situation.

Ad

Knowing different angles of the same situation is surely interesting, and it also increases the replayability of the game.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More