GTA 6 Disney World rumor, explored

The GTA 6 Disney World rumor is one of the most popular discussions in the community, and many Grand Theft Auto fans low-key want this to become true. The rumor says that Rockstar Games might include Walt Disney World Resort in the upcoming game’s map. Even though we cannot immediately deny the possibility, it's best to take this information with a grain of salt until there’s an official confirmation from the developers.

This article briefly discusses the important details related to the GTA 6 Disney World rumor.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Interesting details to know about the GTA 6 Disney World rumor

According to some fans, the GTA 6 Disney World will be called Fairyland, and it will be based on its real-life counterpart in Orlando, Florida. Rockstar Games has already revealed that the upcoming game would take place in Leonida, which is a parody version of Florida.

Since the developer is known to include various real-life locations from which the games’ maps are based, fans speculate that the upcoming open world might include a parody version of Disney World as well.

One user on GTA Forums also claimed that the GTA 6 leaks included a world event named Fairyland Forest Puzzle. Fans speculated that it would be the GTA 6 Disney World, similar to the Funland amusement park in Grand Theft Auto 4 and the Pleasure Pier amusement park in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The Fun World advertisement board in Grand Theft Auto Vice City (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

Moreover, in Grand Theft Auto Vice City, you can find a billboard that reads “Have a fun time at Fun World." Even though the 2002 game did not include the area, the font used in Fun World is very similar to the Waltograph typeface used by Disney.

Since the upcoming game will have various elements from GTA Vice City, we can expect the GTA 6 Disney World to be based on Fun World or Fairyland from the leaks.

However, readers are advised to take the details of the GTA 6 Disney World with a grain of salt, as they did not come from any official sources. Until Rockstar Games shows the area in the GTA 6 trailer 2 or any other official screenshots, the thing remains a hoax.

