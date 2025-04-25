5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (April 25-30, 2025)

With the free DLCs released by Rockstar Games in the last decade, there are many ways to earn money in GTA Online. In a nutshell, gamers now have a plethora of choices on how they want to become rich in Los Santos. On top of that, the regularly released weekly updates add bonuses on select jobs and activities every week, making them the best money-making prospects for a limited time.
If players want to earn more in less time, they must utilize the ongoing payout bonuses and maximize their earnings. Let’s look at five great ways to earn money in GTA Online for the rest of the month.
Note: This list is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the weekly event in-game.
Terrorbyte missions, and 4 other best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week (April 25-30, 2025)
1) Missions via Terrorbyte
Benefactor Terrorbyte is one of the most important vehicles ever added to GTA Online, and there’s a good reason behind it. Not only does it help in sourcing and resupplying goods for other businesses, but it also gives an option to complete special missions called Terrorbyte Client Jobs.
These special missions are assigned by Paige Harris, in up to four players can cooperatively complete them. There are a total of six such missions available in 2025, all of them currently giving 2x cash throughout the month:
- Robbery in Progress
- Data Sweep
- Targeted Data
- Diamond Shopping
- Collector's Pieces
- Deal Breaker
2) Weaponized vehicle missions
Some players might not know, but there are some weaponized vehicle missions called the Mobile Operations Missions. These are a series of jobs involving some kind of weaponized vehicles like the Bravado Half-track and Nightshark.
Accessibly only from a Mobile Operations Centre, these special jobs are currently giving double the payout, allowing players to earn around $30,000 every time. There are a total of eight such missions available in 2025:
- Severe Weather Patterns
- Half-track Bully
- Exit Strategy
- Offshore Assets
- Cover Blown
- Mole Hunt
- Data Breach
- Work Dispute
3) Acid Lab missions
Since its debut in 2022 with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the Acid Lab in GTA Online is considered one of the best businesses to earn money in Los Santos. Not only is it a bit relaxing to run, but it also provides a good amount of money while completing fun objectives. The business involves sourcing Acid products and making Acid before selling them to make money.
While normally it takes a bit of time to fully stack the Acid Lab, players can currently do it much quicker than before. Till April 30, 2025, both Acid Lab Resupply Missions and Production Speed are giving double the outcome. This allows players to quickly earn about $500,000, much quicker than what normally takes.
4) FIB Priority File
In December 2024, Rockstar released the popular GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC update. With it came The FIB Files, a series of missions that players can access after buying the Garment Factory. While there are a total of four such jobs available, every week, one of them is marked as the FIB Priority File. The marked mission gives double cash and RP upon completion.
However, until April 30, 2025, the FIB Priority File is giving a total of 4x cash and RP thanks to the latest GTA Online weekly update. This week’s priority mission is The Black Box File, making it one of the best ways to earn money this week.
5) Deadline
Lastly, there’s the Deadline, an adversary mode in GTA Online that has returned to Los Santos this week for a limited time. In this game mode, up to four players compete with each other while driving a Nagasaki Shotaro motorcycle. The vehicles constantly create a trail, touching which one gets eliminated, and the last man standing wins.
Throughout the rest of the month, gamers can earn double cash and RP by playing Deadline, making it a must-play game mode for earning more this week.
