How to get free Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online this week (April 24 to 30, 2025)

The Albany Cavalcade XL can currently be acquired for free in GTA Online this week. It is a four-door luxury full-size SUV that highly resembles the real-life 5th-generation Cadillac Escalade. The modern-looking vehicle generally costs about $1,665,000 but can be obtained for free as the newest Podium Vehicle till April 30, 2025. All players have to do is spin The Lucky Wheel in a way so that it stops on the prize car.
However, the SUV is over a year old now. Naturally, players may wonder if it’s even worth getting in 2025 and, if so, how fast it can go. Let’s quickly learn about such important details about the Albany Cavalcade XL currently featured in GTA Online this week.
Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective to the writer’s opinion and analysis of the SUV vehicles.
Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online this week: Performance review (April 24 to 30, 2025)
The GTA 5 Online Albany Cavalcade XL debuted in Los Santos in 2024 as part of The Chop Shop DLC update. Since then, the luxury vehicle has been quite popular among some Grand Theft Auto community members not only for its stylish and modern look but also the reliable performance it offers as an SUV.
The Cavalcade XL possesses a top speed of 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:09.470. While it may not look fast enough, it is in the top 15 SUVs in terms of its lap time:
- Canis Castigator
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D
- Pegassi Toros
- Lampadati Novak
- Pfister Astron
- Ubermacht Rebla GTS
- Pfister Astron Custom
- Enus Jubilee
- Gallilvanter Baller ST
- Karin Vivanite
- Obey I-Wagen
- Weeny Issi Rally
- Vapid Contender
- Albany Cavalcade XL
- Benefactor XLS (Armored)
It beats other popular SUVs in the game, like Bravado Dorado, Enus Huntley S, and Vapid Aleutian
GTA Online Albany Cavalcade XL’s design characteristics
As mentioned, the Cavalcade XL closely resembles the real-life Escalade-V. Some resemblance can also be found to the following automobiles:
- 4th-generation Escalade
- Escalade IQ
- 2022–2023 Lincoln Navigator
- 5th-generation Chevrolet Tahoe
- 4th-generation Ford Expedition
Overall, it has a modern look and vibe to it that many car enthusiasts can appreciate.
Final Verdict:
The Albany Cavalcade XL is a great SUV as of April 2025. Even if one doesn’t want to use it much, it is a great vehicle to add to one’s personal collection of cars. As it can currently be acquired for free, GTA Online players shouldn’t miss the opportunity and get it as the Podium Vehicle.
