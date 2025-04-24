How to get free Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online this week (April 24 to 30, 2025)

The Albany Cavalcade XL can currently be acquired for free in GTA Online this week. It is a four-door luxury full-size SUV that highly resembles the real-life 5th-generation Cadillac Escalade. The modern-looking vehicle generally costs about $1,665,000 but can be obtained for free as the newest Podium Vehicle till April 30, 2025. All players have to do is spin The Lucky Wheel in a way so that it stops on the prize car.

Ad

However, the SUV is over a year old now. Naturally, players may wonder if it’s even worth getting in 2025 and, if so, how fast it can go. Let’s quickly learn about such important details about the Albany Cavalcade XL currently featured in GTA Online this week.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective to the writer’s opinion and analysis of the SUV vehicles.

Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online this week: Performance review (April 24 to 30, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The GTA 5 Online Albany Cavalcade XL debuted in Los Santos in 2024 as part of The Chop Shop DLC update. Since then, the luxury vehicle has been quite popular among some Grand Theft Auto community members not only for its stylish and modern look but also the reliable performance it offers as an SUV.

The Cavalcade XL possesses a top speed of 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:09.470. While it may not look fast enough, it is in the top 15 SUVs in terms of its lap time:

Ad

Canis Castigator Gallivanter Baller ST-D Pegassi Toros Lampadati Novak Pfister Astron Ubermacht Rebla GTS Pfister Astron Custom Enus Jubilee Gallilvanter Baller ST Karin Vivanite Obey I-Wagen Weeny Issi Rally Vapid Contender Albany Cavalcade XL Benefactor XLS (Armored)

It beats other popular SUVs in the game, like Bravado Dorado, Enus Huntley S, and Vapid Aleutian

Also Check: Rockstar apparently gave GTA 5 Enhanced on PC a brand-new feature

GTA Online Albany Cavalcade XL’s design characteristics

Ad

As mentioned, the Cavalcade XL closely resembles the real-life Escalade-V. Some resemblance can also be found to the following automobiles:

4th-generation Escalade

Escalade IQ

2022–2023 Lincoln Navigator

5th-generation Chevrolet Tahoe

4th-generation Ford Expedition

Overall, it has a modern look and vibe to it that many car enthusiasts can appreciate.

Also Check: New GTA 6 leak surfaces as fans await a release date update by Rockstar

Final Verdict:

The Albany Cavalcade XL is a great SUV as of April 2025. Even if one doesn’t want to use it much, it is a great vehicle to add to one’s personal collection of cars. As it can currently be acquired for free, GTA Online players shouldn’t miss the opportunity and get it as the Podium Vehicle.

Ad

Other GTA-related news and content to read this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More