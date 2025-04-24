GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions: How to unlock, payout, and more

GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions are back in the limelight after the latest update. These are a series of jobs that players can earn a decent amount of money from. However, the missions cannot be simply started like contact missions. Instead, they require an investment beforehand. While most players may already know this by now, some may still not know how to access these jobs and earn money from them.

To make things easier for players, this article will share everything important about the GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions, including how to unlock them, payout, and more.

GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions in 2025: All you need to know

The GTA Online Mobile Operations missions debuted in Los Santos in 2017 with the Gunrunning DLC update. Here are a few important things to know about them in 2025:

1) GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions: What exactly are these?

These are special jobs that Agent 14 leads in the game. All of them involve some kind of weaponized vehicles, and completing them unlocks the trade price of the related vehicles. These missions are directly related to the Mobile Operations Centre (MOC), which is essential to access them.

The best part about these jobs is that they are available to all players. This means that even beginners at Rank 1 can access them after purchasing the MOC.

2) How to unlock Mobile Operations missions in GTA 5 Online (How to start them)

As mentioned earlier, buying a Mobile Operations Center is essential to access the Mobile Operations missions. However, the vehicle can’t be purchased if you don’t own a Bunker. That’s why players must buy a Bunker from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Once purchased, follow these steps to buy the MOC:

Go to the Warstock Cache & Carry website. Select the MOC. Buy it.

The vehicle will cost about $1,225,000-2,790,000 (minus the discount if any) depending on the customization options as per your preference. Once it’s purchased, just enter the vehicle, go to the console, and press the prompted button to access the Mobile Operations missions.

Players should note that while there are a couple of such jobs available, most of them will be locked at the beginning. To unlock the GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions, one must complete the required number of bunker resupply missions (a minimum of 14 such jobs).

3) List of all GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions in 2025

As of April 24, 2025, there are eight types of Mobile Operations missions available to earn money from. Here is a list of all such jobs, along with the number of bunker resupply missions required to access each:

Severe Weather Patterns – 2

Half-track Bully – 4

Exit Strategy – 6

Offshore Assets – 8

Cover Blown – 10

Mole Hunt – 12

Data Breach – 14

Work Dispute (Completing Data Breach)

4) GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions payout

Players can earn about $15,000-$25,000 depending on the mission. Till April 30, 2025, these missions will give double rewards, so one can earn about $40,000 per job for the next couple of days.

The GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions remain one of the best ways to earn money in the game if players own a Bunker or are interested in related businesses.

