Rockstar reset the ranks of players who used a recent GTA Online Infinite RP glitch: Report

Rockstar Games never seems to like it when players exploit GTA Online glitches and increase money or RP with them. They seemingly want players to earn the money as intended, which is likely why they always patch exploited glitches. A recent The Black Box glitch helped some players farm a lot of RP. Not only did Rockstar seemingly patch the glitch, but it also went one step further this time around.

According to an X post by popular analyst Tez2, the developers have reset the ranks of those players who exploited the RP glitch. Read on to learn more about the glitch and why players used it.

Players who used the GTA Online Infinite RP glitch received a correction message from Rockstar Games

As seen above, Tez2 shared a screenshot of a screen that those who used the GTA Online The Black Box RP glitch received. The alert reads the following:

“Rockstar Games Services has corrected your RP levels to 3075600RP.”

As per their analysis, the ranks of those who received this message have been reset.

A popular Grand Theft Auto community member and YouTuber @GhillieYT also posted a video a couple of days ago, sharing the consequences of the glitch:

The glitch seemingly lets players provoke the police and lose them instantly to farm RP, increasing their ranks. The YouTuber also suggested that Rockstar might reset the accounts of players who abuse the glitch, as it happened in the past with a similar GTA Online glitch.

While Rockstar Games hasn’t officially addressed the situation, some fans point out other issues Rockstar should address instead. @Tyler_Grimmer01 commented on Tez2’s post and stated the following:

“I mean yeah it’s good this happened. But would be a lot more useful if the spent this time and energy into fixing all these god-mode glitches which is way more harmful. it’s like every third or forth lobby I join someone abusing an exploit”

GTA Online God mod glitches are generally referred to as those exploits with the help of which one becomes invincible and can’t take any damage by any means.

In a big online multiplayer title like Grand Theft Auto Online, it’s common to have bugs and glitches arise due to various reasons. However, the developers always patch them as soon as possible via regular background updates.

