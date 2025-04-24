How to get free Lampadati Tropos Rallye in GTA 5 Online update (April 24 to 30, 2025)

The latest GTA 5 Online update once again allows gamers to collect a free vehicle, and this time, it's the Lampadati Tropos Rallye. To acquire it, players only need to participate in the LS Car Meet Series and finish a race in the top 3 positions by April 30, 2025. Successfully doing so will reward them with the vehicle, which can then be saved in their preferred storage option. Not only does the Lampadati Tropos Rallye look like a classic rally car, but it also performs exceptionally well.

Ad

However, it is an almost nine-year-old vehicle, and gamers may wonder if it’s even worth getting in 2025. This article shares a few important details about the Lampadati Tropos Rallye before getting it in the latest GTA 5 Online update.

Lampadati Tropos Rallye in GTA 5 Online: Performance review (April 24 to 30, 2025)

Ad

Trending

Since its release in 2016 with the Cunning Stunts DLC update, the GTA 5 Online Lampadati Tropos Rallye has been popular among some players, and for good reason. It performs extremely well on off-road terrain. Powered by a V6 engine with a 6-speed transmission, the sports car can hit a top speed of 192.32 km/h (119.50 mph) and takes about 1:05.766 to complete one lap on average.

The Tropos Rallye can climb mountains quickly and is useful for completing certain missions where going off-road is a necessity. The rally car also has excellent traction and stability thanks to its mid-rear engine layout and impressive power-to-weight ratio.

Ad

While the vehicle isn’t recommended for racing or going on a high-speed chase, it has the ability to tackle uneven terrain.

Overall, the Tropos Rallye is a well-balanced sports car that gamers can use to complete certain missions, such as Mobile Operations Missions, and earn related bonuses.

Also check: How to get free Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online this week (April 24 to 30, 2025)

GTA 5 Online update’s Lampadati Tropos Rally: Design inspiration (April 24 to 30, 2025)

Ad

Apart from drawing inspiration from the real-life Lancia Stratos HF, the GTA Online Tropos Rally also somewhat resembles some 1980s Ferrari cars like the 408 4RM.

Overall, its design suits its classification as a rally car in the game. A standout feature is its pop-up headlights.

Also check: GTA Online weekly update

Final verdict

The Lampadati Tropos Rally usually costs $816,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, gamers can get it for free this week, making it a vehicle worth owning.

Ad

Also read other GTA-related news and articles this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More