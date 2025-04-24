Vapid Riata: Price, performance, and more in GTA 5 Online

The Vapid Riata is one of the removed vehicles from GTA 5 Online. This means it’s not available to buy every week. However, Rockstar Games brings the car back every now and then with weekly updates, making it a limited-time collectible in 2025. It is a two-seater pickup truck that looks like a Ford Bronco Concept and is classified as an off-road vehicle in the game.
However, one may wonder if it’s worth buying the Vapid Riata if it’s available in a weekly event. Let’s quickly learn important details about the car, like its top speed, lap timings, and more.
Vapid Riata in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know
The GTA Online Riata was added to the game on December 12, 2017, as part of The Doomsday Heist DLC update. Here are a few important things to know about it if you’re thinking of buying it:
1) Vapid Riata: Design
The GTA 5 Vapid Riata is seemingly based on the real-life Ford Bronco Concept by Bronco6G.com, as hinted by its overall profile. Here are some of the key features of its visual appearance, which give it a large body:
- A plastic front bumper with small-sized lamps
- A gray-colored front grille
- A set of circular lights, turning light strips, and Daytime running lights
- A silver-finished VAPID badge on the grille
- A small budget for the hood
- Bulky arches
- Bulky side skirts
- Tubular side steps
- Simple cabin
- Gray-coloured rear-view mirrors
- Black rear frame with a single light (red)
- A LED floodlight
- Tailgate with a black handle
- Red tail lights with small square-shaped lights on it
- Light gray-colored rear bumper
Overall, the Riata has a very large body for a pickup truck.
Also Check: How to get free Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online this week (April 24 to 30, 2025)
2) Vapid Riata: Performance
The GTA Online Riata is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine with a 4-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to Broughy1322, the off-roader can go up to a top speed of 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h) after getting fully upgraded. The vehicle can also complete one lap in about 1:11.488.
It has a heavy-duty suspension and off-road wheels, making it one of the best vehicles to drive on rough or uneven terrains. Moreover, its high ground clearance also makes it easy to run over smaller vehicles on the road.
Also Check: GTA Online weekly update
3) Vapid: Riata: Price
The GTA 5 Riata is generally available for a price of $380,000 (minus any ongoing discount) from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos or car showrooms.
Also Check: GTA Online Podium Vehicle
Is Vapid Riata worth getting in 2025?
If players love off-road vehicles and don’t want to spend much, the Riata is a great choice for both its affordability and reliable performance.
