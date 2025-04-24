It’s the last week of April 2025, and the last weekly update of the month is currently live, giving a new GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car to win. This week, it’s Lampadati Tropos Rallye that players can acquire by participating in the LS Car Meet Series and finishing the event in the top 3 positions. While it may sound easy, one may wonder if it’s even worth putting in the effort for in 2025.

Let’s quickly learn some important details about the latest GTA 5 Online Car Meet Prize Car available through the rest of the month.

The newest GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week is the Tropos Rallye: Design and Performance (April 24 to April 30)

The Tropos Rallye returns to the limelight as the latest GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize car this week. It’s a two-seater rally car seemingly inspired by the real-life Lancia Stratos HF. However, it also seems to have some design cues from the following:

Ferrari 408 4RM

Ferrari 288 GTO

Ferrari 308 GTB/GTS

Chevrolet Corvette (C3)

Lamborghini Countach

Overall, the Tropos Rallye has a typical rally-car design that makes it a bit unique among other cars in the game. In terms of performance, it runs on a V6-like engine with a 6-speed gearbox in a RWD layout.

The new GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car can go up to a maximum speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:05.766.

Is it worth getting the latest GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week? (April 24 to April 30)

The Tropos Rallye is classified as a sports vehicle in the game. Despite this, it can perform as an odd-roader due to its mid-rear engine layout and impressive power-to-weight ratio. While it can understeer sometimes at high speeds, players can handle it after some time practice with it.

Overall, it is considered one of the best rally cars in GTA Online with a very good cornering ability and stability on rough terrains.

As the vehicle can currently be acquired for free in the latest GTA Online weekly update, it’s definitely worth getting and adding to the vehicle collection.

The next LS Car Meet Prize Ride will be released on May 1, 2025.

