There’s always a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle with every weekly update, and this time is no exception. Claimable solely based on luck, it’s a great way to increase vehicle collections and grab some of the expensive ones for free. Till April 30, 2025, an Albany Cavalcade XL will be featured as the latest Podium Vehicle. Gamers can spin The Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort in such a manner that it stops on the prize car.
However, the Cavalcade XL is not exactly a new car and gamers may wonder if it’s even worth the effort. Let’s quickly learn a few important details of the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle.
New GTA Online Podium Vehicle Cavalcade XL: Design and performance (April 24 to 30, 2025)
The Cavalcade XL is back in the limelight thanks to the recent GTA Online weekly update by Rockstar Games. Now claimable as a Podium Vehicle, gamers have an opportunity to collect the ride for free by April 30, 2025. This luxury SUV is seemingly inspired by a Cadillac Escalade, possibly the Escalade-V.
Its modern and sleek look also resembles some other automobiles, mainly:
- Fourth-generation Ford Expedition – Chrome trim stripe on the boot
- Fifth-generation Chevrolet Tahoe/ 2022–2023 Lincoln Navigator – Rear bumper
- Fourth-generation Escalade – Tail lights and the main bumper intake
- Cadillac CT4 – Headlights
In terms of performance, the Albany Cavalcade XL runs on an undisclosed yet decently-powered engine with an 8-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. This allows the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle to go up to a top speed of 167.77 km/h (104.25 mph) and take about 1:09.470 to complete one lap.
Should you acquire the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle? (April 24 to 30, 2025)
The Cavalcade XL generally costs $1,665,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. While it’s not that costly compared to some newer cars released in 2024-2025, its decent performance doesn’t justify its price. Hence, there’s no real reason to buy the SUV at the full price. On the other hand, its design is what makes it stand out from other SUVs in the game.
If you like to collect new vehicles in Los Santos, you should definitely try to get the luxury car as the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle.
Also Check: GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions bonuses
Rockstar will release a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle next month on May 1, 2025.
