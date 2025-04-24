  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online weekly update (April 24-30, 2025)

GTA Online weekly update (April 24-30, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 24, 2025 09:53 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for April 24-30, 2025
We look at the newly released GTA Online weekly update for April 24-30, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest major GTA Online weekly update for April 2025 is now live, and this time, many in-game bonuses and discounts are available to claim. Both Mobile Operations Missions and Terrorbyte Client Jobs are offering 2x rewards until April 30, 2025. Similarly, the FIB Priority File for Garment Factory owners is giving twice the payout throughout the month.

Moreover, Acid Lab is back in the limelight with a 2x boost to both resupplies as well as production speed. Dax is also being generous this week and giving twice the money and RP to those who help him in Fooligan Jobs. Deadline adversary mode returns with 2x bonuses for the next few days.

Up to 50% discounts can be claimed on select vehicles, cars, and other items in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The new GTA Online weekly update is all about double bonuses this week (April 24-30, 2025)

2x Cash and RP:

2x Boost:

2x Cash on The FIB Priority File:

Players can still play the new Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) and earn money from it.

List of cars and vehicles to get in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 24-30, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

  • Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
  • Übermacht Revolter
  • Lampadati Pigalle
  • Canis Bodhi
  • Vapid Riata

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

  • Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Premium Test Ride

  • Penaud La Coureuse

Test Track Vehicle this week

  • Lampadati Furore GT
  • Dewbauchee Massacro Racecar
  • Western Daemon

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

GTA Online LS Tags are still available and scattered across the map, offering additional money to players who find them.

All weekly discounts players can claim in the newest GTA Online weekly update today (April 24-30, 2025)

100% off (FREE)

50% off

40% off

30% off

As always, the Shipwreck locations still spawn every day, allowing players the chance to earn extra money.

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
