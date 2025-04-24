GTA Online weekly update (April 24-30, 2025)

The latest major GTA Online weekly update for April 2025 is now live, and this time, many in-game bonuses and discounts are available to claim. Both Mobile Operations Missions and Terrorbyte Client Jobs are offering 2x rewards until April 30, 2025. Similarly, the FIB Priority File for Garment Factory owners is giving twice the payout throughout the month.
Moreover, Acid Lab is back in the limelight with a 2x boost to both resupplies as well as production speed. Dax is also being generous this week and giving twice the money and RP to those who help him in Fooligan Jobs. Deadline adversary mode returns with 2x bonuses for the next few days.
Up to 50% discounts can be claimed on select vehicles, cars, and other items in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
The new GTA Online weekly update is all about double bonuses this week (April 24-30, 2025)
2x Cash and RP:
2x Boost:
- Supplies (Acid Lab Resupply Missions)
- Acid Lab Production Speed
2x Cash on The FIB Priority File:
Players can still play the new Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) and earn money from it.
List of cars and vehicles to get in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 24-30, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Übermacht Revolter
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Canis Bodhi
- Vapid Riata
Luxury Autos Showroom
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
LSCM Prize Ride
- Lampadati Tropos Rallye
Premium Test Ride
- Penaud La Coureuse
Test Track Vehicle this week
- Lampadati Furore GT
- Dewbauchee Massacro Racecar
- Western Daemon
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Dewbauchee Champion (The McTony Robbery)
- Pegassi Zorrusso (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Dinka Blista Kanjo (The Podium Robbery)
GTA Online LS Tags are still available and scattered across the map, offering additional money to players who find them.
All weekly discounts players can claim in the newest GTA Online weekly update today (April 24-30, 2025)
100% off (FREE)
50% off
- Battle Rifle – Gun Van
40% off
- Combat Shotgun – Plus benefits this month
30% off
- Willard Eudora
- Declasse Walton L35
- Declasse Tulip M-100
- Declasse Impaler LX
- Truffade Nero
- Pfister Growler
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio
- Överflöd Zeno
- MTL Brickade 6x6
- Mobile Operations Centre
- Benefactor Terrorbyte
As always, the Shipwreck locations still spawn every day, allowing players the chance to earn extra money.
