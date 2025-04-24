GTA Online weekly update (April 24-30, 2025)

The latest major GTA Online weekly update for April 2025 is now live, and this time, many in-game bonuses and discounts are available to claim. Both Mobile Operations Missions and Terrorbyte Client Jobs are offering 2x rewards until April 30, 2025. Similarly, the FIB Priority File for Garment Factory owners is giving twice the payout throughout the month.

Moreover, Acid Lab is back in the limelight with a 2x boost to both resupplies as well as production speed. Dax is also being generous this week and giving twice the money and RP to those who help him in Fooligan Jobs. Deadline adversary mode returns with 2x bonuses for the next few days.

Up to 50% discounts can be claimed on select vehicles, cars, and other items in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The new GTA Online weekly update is all about double bonuses this week (April 24-30, 2025)

2x Cash and RP:

2x Boost:

2x Cash on The FIB Priority File:

Players can still play the new Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) and earn money from it.

List of cars and vehicles to get in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 24-30, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Übermacht Revolter

Lampadati Pigalle

Canis Bodhi

Vapid Riata

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Premium Test Ride

Penaud La Coureuse

Test Track Vehicle this week

Lampadati Furore GT

Dewbauchee Massacro Racecar

Western Daemon

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

GTA Online LS Tags are still available and scattered across the map, offering additional money to players who find them.

All weekly discounts players can claim in the newest GTA Online weekly update today (April 24-30, 2025)

100% off (FREE)

50% off

Battle Rifle – Gun Van

40% off

Combat Shotgun – Plus benefits this month

30% off

Willard Eudora

Declasse Walton L35

Declasse Tulip M-100

Declasse Impaler LX

Truffade Nero

Pfister Growler

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Överflöd Zeno

MTL Brickade 6x6

Mobile Operations Centre

Benefactor Terrorbyte

As always, the Shipwreck locations still spawn every day, allowing players the chance to earn extra money.

