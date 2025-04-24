GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (April 24-30, 2025)

Every week, Rockstar Games adds new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles to the game. These special rides allow Salvage Yard owners to earn a great amount of money. They just need to complete certain missions to steal the available rides and sell them to Yusuf. One can easily earn around $1,000,000 by selling all three Salvage Yard vehicles available in a week.

Let’s quickly take a look at the newly featured GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles till April 30, 2025.

The new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles includes Champion, Blista Kanjo, and one more (April 24-30, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update gives the following three Salvage Yard vehicles this week – Dewbauchee Champion, Pegassi Zorrusso, and Dinka Blista Kanjo. Let’s quickly learn a few important things about all of them one by one below:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #1: Dewbauchee Champion

Mission:

The Dewbauchee Champion is finally back in the limelight as one of the newest Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. This two-seater supercar highly resembles the real-life 2020 Aston Martin Victor.

In terms of performance, the Champion can complete one lap in 1:04.532 and reach a top speed of 201.17 km/h (125.00 mph).

Also Check: How to get free Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online this week (April 24 to 30, 2025)

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #2: Pegassi Zorrusso

Mission:

The next Salvage Yard vehicle is Pegassi Zorrusso, a two-door supercar that looks like an Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta. Rockstar Games added it to the game with the popular Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update.

Unlike the Vapid Riata, the Zorrusso can complete a lap at about 1:00.815 and reach a maximum speed of 201.17 km/h (125.00 mph).

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #3: Dinka Blista Kanjo

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Dinka Blista Kanjo, a three-door hatchback seemingly based on the real-life 1997-2000 Honda Civic Type R. It made its debut in Los Santos five years ago in 2020.

According to Broughy1322, the Blista Kanjo takes about 1:13.473 to complete a lap and can reach a top speed of 175.02 km/h (108.75 mph).

The next set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be added next month on May 1, 2025.

