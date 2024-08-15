5 reasons to own the Declasse Walton L35 in GTA Online

Rockstar Games introduced the Declasse Walton L35 to GTA Online back in the summer of 2023 under the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is a pickup truck that is seemingly based on a classic real-life ride from a popular vehicle manufacturer. Despite not having any room for fancy modifications like HSW or Imani Tech upgrades, the Walton L35 has quite a bit to offer in certain aspects of the game.

The Walton L35 isn't cheap by any means, costing $1,670,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. While most cars in the game do cost millions of dollars, this is still a lot of money for beginners or intermediate players. However, if you want to add a cool pick-up truck to your collection, then this vehicle is worth owning.

With that said, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Declasse Walton L35 in GTA Online.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Declasse Walton L35 in GTA Online: Great off-roading capabilities and 4 other reasons to own it

Taking the following into account should help you in making an informed decision about buying the Declasse Walton L35 pick-up truck:

1) Declasse Walton L35: Supposedly based on the 1991 Chevrolet S-10

Here's a look at the 1991 Chevrolet S-10 (Image via YouTube/GR Auto Gallery)

Rockstar Games typically doesn't feature actual vehicles in its titles. However, vehicles in the game are often based on real-life ones. The Walton L35 seems to be based on the Chevrolet S-10's early 90s variant.

In fact, its base front grille and headlight setup are almost indistinguishable from the real-life car. Those who like collecting Chevrolet cars in the game may, hence, find the Walton L35 worth getting. Luckily, there are many ways to make money in GTA Online that should help you in affording it.

2) Good enough top speed among pickup trucks

As per Broughy1322, a popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber, a completely upgraded variant of the Walton L35 can hit a top speed of 105.25 mph (169.38 km/h). While this isn't majorly impressive, it is good enough as far as pickup trucks in GTA Online are concerned.

In fact, it accelerates to a high-speed pretty quickly off the line. So, while Declasse Walton L35 isn't a speedy vehicle in general, it suffices in terms of what you should expect from this type of car.

3) Declasse Walton L35: Great off-roading capabilities

Speed isn't Walton L35's best asset, but off-roading is. This vehicle has good balance and traversing uneven terrain with it will be a breeze. Additionally, its wheels have great traction, and can easily scale inclines such as hills and mountains in Blaine County.

In short, it is one of the best off-road vehicles in GTA Online for exploring the map outside of Los Santos.

4) Decent customizability

A total of 24 customization categories are available for the Declasse Walton L35. So, you have quite a bit of options for tinkering with its performance and appearance.

Options like front bumpers, hoods, grille, truck beds, and roofs have a lot of choices. Additionally, there are 11 GTA Online liveries available that shall help in uplifting its appearance.

5) Declasse Walton L35: Connection with older GTA titles

Here's Walton's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas iteration (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Base)

Older Grand Theft Auto games like GTA Vice City, Vice City Stories, and San Andreas have featured a Walton pickup truck as well. The truck looked a little different back then and was inspired by much older Chevrolet pickup trucks from the 1950s.

Nevertheless, that still establishes its connection to some of the most beloved titles in the series. Fans of those games can delve into some nostalgia in GTA Online by getting a Walton L35.

All things considered, Declasse Walton L35 can be a very fun ride to use in Grand Theft Auto Online, especially for free-roaming and exploring the vast landscape of Blaine County.

