GTA Online Bravado Dorado is out - Price, performance, and more

Rockstar Games added a new car called the Bravado Dorado into GTA Online on December 21, 2023, as part of the Chop Shop update. It's one of the many drip-feed vehicles that Rockstar had promised to add after the update was launched earlier this month. The Dorado is a 4-door SUV manufactured by Bravado that can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

It's the first of many drip-feed vehicles from the Chop Shop DLC. Many fans have been waiting to take a detailed look at the car before they decide if it's worth buying or not. So here's everything about the Bravado Dorado in GTA Online, including its price, how it performs, and other additional features.

Price, performance, and other details about the Bravado Dorado in GTA Online

The Bravado Dorado is a 4-door SUV that is seemingly based on the Dodge Durango (1st gen), and it was added with the latest GTA Online weekly update. While it's not an exquisite sports car, it's still a welcome change. The title is saturated with modern sports cars and even futuristic hypercars, so an SUV that resembles the late 1990s to the early 2000s automobile aesthetic is a welcome change of pace.

The official description for the Dorado by Rockstar Games reads:

"The Bison's older, weirder cousin that nobody wants to talk about, the Dorado got a bad rep with the wrong crowd in its formative years. Sure, it's had more meth stuffed in its crevices than a newly recruited member of the Lost MC, and it has the fuel efficiency of a bullet-riddled Youga. For the right demographic, those are some of its best features."

Players who are interested in the Bravado Dorado in GTA Online can buy it for just $1,375,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. There's no discount on it at the moment, but it's not much expensive, considering how it performs. It can be sold for $825,000, which is 60% of the original price. Players will also get 50% of the total value of upgrades, if any.

The Dorado's remarkable steering response and excellent handling make it the perfect off-road vehicle, especially when combined with the AWD drivetrain. It's even suited for driving on the snow. The car's top speed hasn't been recorded as of now, but it feels quite fast and it may even be one of the fastest in its class. According to the game files, it can reach up to 88.05 mph (141.70 km/h), but this might not be accurate.

Another unique feature of the Bravado Dorado is its amazing customizability. GTA Online players will find countless ways to modify this vehicle in the game, with many body parts, unique paintjobs, liveries, and more. Overall, the price-to-performance ratio may be enough of a reason to purchase this car, but the aesthetics is another reason for car collectors to go for it.

The Bravado Dorado was added to the game with this week's update. However, it's part of the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC, which is expected to introduce even more vehicles in the coming weeks.

