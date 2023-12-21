Rockstar finally adds Bravado Dorado in GTA Online with the new update today

GTA Online has just got a brand-new weekly update today (December 21, 2023), adding the highly anticipated Bravado Dorado as part of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content. The 4-door SUV is now available for purchase on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for a price of $1,375,000. It is the latest automobile manufactured by Bravado.

This is the first drip-feed vehicle gamers expected from The Chop Shop DLC, and it’s not a limited-time car. So, players don’t need to rush to buy the vehicle and can take their time before deciding.

Bravado Dorado will be permanently available in GTA Online Chop Shop update

Rockstar Games made a huge decision in the latest GTA Online weekly update by not releasing the Bravado Dorado as a limited-time vehicle, allowing beginners and veterans plenty of time to get their hands on the new SUV whenever they want.

The Bravado Dorado seems to be inspired by the real-life first-generation Dodge Durango, the production of which was discontinued in 2003. The name Dorado could be derived from the Puerto Rican town of Dorado, just like its real-life counterpart adopting its name from Durango City, Colorado.

This is how Rockstar Games describes the Bravado Dorado:

“The Bison's older, weirder cousin that nobody wants to talk about, the Dorado got a bad rep with the wrong crowd in its formative years. Sure, it's had more meth stuffed in its crevices than a newly recruited member of the Lost MC, and it has the fuel efficiency of a bullet-riddled Youga. For the right demographic, those are some of its best features.”

When it comes to performance, the new GTA Online Chop Shop car can reach a top speed of 88.05 mph (141.70 km/h), according to the in-game files. It is seemingly powered by an AWD drivetrain with a 4-speed gearbox. Players should note that the actual performance of the SUV can vary.

Here are the Explosive Resistance statistics of the Bravado Dorado after equipping 100% armor:

Homing Missiles/Oppressor Missiles: 1

Grenades/RPGs/MOC Cannon: 1

Explosive Rounds like Heavy Sniper Mk II: 2

Tank Cannon: 1

Anti-Aircraft Trailer (Dual 20MM Flak): 1

While the Grand Theft Auto 6 is still far away, there’s a ton to do in Los Santos, thanks to The Chop Shop update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes No 0 votes