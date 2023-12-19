Rockstar is giving free items to all GTA Online players: Here's how to get it (December 19-January 3)

On December 19, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that all GTA Online players can claim multiple Rockstar-themed clothing items (hoodies, tees, and outfits) as well as a new livery for a popular sports car to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the studio. That being said, this article shares everything you can get for free this week in GTA Online.
GTA Online free items as part of Rockstar Games 25th anniversary celebration (December 19-January 3)
GTA Online Chop Shop update has been widely successful as it introduced a lot of content to the 10-year-old multiplayer game, including new missions, businesses, vehicles, and more. However, Rockstar Games isn’t done yet, as the studio has been releasing drip-feed content since the DLC launched on December 12, 2023.
Here’s what they’re giving for free to commemorate their 25th anniversary:
Hoodies:
- Go Go Space Money Hoodie
- Rockstar NY Hoodie
Tees:
- Bugstars Tee
- Go Go Space Monkey Tee
- Heist (Franklin, Michael, and Trevor) Tees
- Los Santos Tee
- Rockstar Lion Crest Tee
- Rockstar Says Relax Tee
- Rockstar Silver Jubilee
- San Andreas Republic Tee
- STD Contractors Tee
Outfits:
- The Groupie Outfit
- The Homie Outfit
- The Retired Criminal
Livery:
- Knuckleduster Sport livery for Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
All of these items have been added to the game as part of the Chop Shop DLC, and players around the world can claim them.
How to claim the free items listed above
To claim the items, all you need to do is log in to the game and play it anytime between now and January 3, 2023.
What else is coming in the DLC?
The GTA Online Christmas Update 2023 is expected to be released this Thursday, December 21, 2023, adding a lot of drip-feed content as part of the Chop Shop DLC. Data miners have already dug up game files and found the following holiday season additions:
- Snow in Los Santos
- Gooch Outfit
- Happy Holidays Hauler Event
- Yeti Hunt Collectible
- New Festive Adversary Mode
- Snowball Launcher
- Holiday props
While the official patch notes revealed a lot of information about the new content, the drip-feed content details were kept under wraps. However, it’s not surprising that Rockstar has released a lot of free content for players to celebrate their anniversary.
Apart from the items in the list above, many GTA Online vehicles have also been leaked, and they will possibly be paired with the Salvage Yard Robberies as part of the Chop Shop DLC in the near future.
