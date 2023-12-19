Rockstar is giving free items to all GTA Online players: Here's how to get it (December 19-January 3)

On December 19, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that all GTA Online players can claim multiple Rockstar-themed clothing items (hoodies, tees, and outfits) as well as a new livery for a popular sports car to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the studio. That being said, this article shares everything you can get for free this week in GTA Online.

GTA Online free items as part of Rockstar Games 25th anniversary celebration (December 19-January 3)

GTA Online Chop Shop update has been widely successful as it introduced a lot of content to the 10-year-old multiplayer game, including new missions, businesses, vehicles, and more. However, Rockstar Games isn’t done yet, as the studio has been releasing drip-feed content since the DLC launched on December 12, 2023.

Here’s what they’re giving for free to commemorate their 25th anniversary:

Hoodies:

Go Go Space Money Hoodie

Rockstar NY Hoodie

Tees:

Bugstars Tee

Go Go Space Monkey Tee

Heist (Franklin, Michael, and Trevor) Tees

Los Santos Tee

Rockstar Lion Crest Tee

Rockstar Says Relax Tee

Rockstar Silver Jubilee

San Andreas Republic Tee

STD Contractors Tee

Outfits:

The Groupie Outfit

The Homie Outfit

The Retired Criminal

Livery:

Knuckleduster Sport livery for Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

All of these items have been added to the game as part of the Chop Shop DLC, and players around the world can claim them.

How to claim the free items listed above

To claim the items, all you need to do is log in to the game and play it anytime between now and January 3, 2023.

What else is coming in the DLC?

The GTA Online Christmas Update 2023 is expected to be released this Thursday, December 21, 2023, adding a lot of drip-feed content as part of the Chop Shop DLC. Data miners have already dug up game files and found the following holiday season additions:

Snow in Los Santos

Gooch Outfit

Happy Holidays Hauler Event

Yeti Hunt Collectible

New Festive Adversary Mode

Snowball Launcher

Holiday props

While the official patch notes revealed a lot of information about the new content, the drip-feed content details were kept under wraps. However, it’s not surprising that Rockstar has released a lot of free content for players to celebrate their anniversary.

Apart from the items in the list above, many GTA Online vehicles have also been leaked, and they will possibly be paired with the Salvage Yard Robberies as part of the Chop Shop DLC in the near future.

