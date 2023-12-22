Top 5 GTA Online vehicles suitable for snow terrain, ranked according to top speed

The GTA Online Christmas update rolled out recently, and it has brought back snow to the game. It is a great theme to compliment the festive season as the whole map turns white and hazy. While this offers a cozy environment, it also creates some difficult circumstances for players roaming across the map. The main issue comes up when someone takes out their car to travel across different locations and it starts slipping.

This problem pops up each December when Rockstar Games rolls out the Holiday Update during Christmas. Naturally, players want to know about the best vehicles that can efficiently tackle this difficult situation. This article lists five such cars that can get you across dangerous terrain.

Top 5 vehicles that can tackle the snowy terrain in GTA Online

5) Declasse Yosemite Rancher

The Yosemite Rancher is an offroad vehicle that was added to GTA Online with the LS Summer Special update back in 2020. Since it is a variant of the base Yosemite, players will first need to purchase it for $485,000 and then spend another $700,000 to upgrade it to Rancher. Unfortunately, it is not on sale during the current GTA Online weekly update.

Once this is done, they can equip the off-road tires and enable this car to take on the snowy roads. The Yosemite Rancher can reach a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h) and is based on the real-life Chevrolet C10.

4) Declasse Draugur

The Declasse Draugur is another offroading monster that can tackle any difficult terrain with ease. Naturally, snowy roads are no issue for this beast. It was added to the online multiplayer with the Criminal Enterprises update in 2022 and can be used for taking down the GTA Online Snowmen as well.

The Draugur is a great vehicle to take on the snowy weather and it costs $1,870,000 to own. The offroading customization makes it an even better choice for these weather conditions. This vehicle is based on the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road Concept and can reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h).

3) Canis Kamacho

Unsurprisingly, the Canis Kamacho is another offroad vehicle that has made it to this list. It was added to the game with The Doomsday Heist update in 2020 and has been a fan-favorite for tackling rough terrain ever since. Players can purchase this amazing car for a mere $345,000 in the game, making it worth every penny.

Similar to others, it can equip off-roading tires that further improve its traction. It can also reach a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h), which is quite decent for its class. The Canis Kamacho is based on the real-life Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept.

2) Pfister Comet Safari

The Pfister Comet Safari may not come off as a great option for taking out on snowy roads, but equipping the off-road tires turns this sports car in GTA Online into a beast. It can rip through snow-covered pavement without slipping or spinning. On top of that, it only costs $710,000 to own it.

It can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) with ease, which makes it a great option for normal day racing as well. Based on the real-life Porsche 911 930 Group B, the Comet Safari is an overall amazing vehicle that will come in handy during a variety of situations.

1) Imponte Deluxo

The best way to tackle snowy terrain is to fly over it without worrying about slipping or losing control of the vehicle. Well, if you also agree with this thought, then the Imponte Deluxo is the best pick for this snowy season. While there is no discount on this vehicle during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, you should still go for this car.

Not only can it reach a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), but it is also capable of flying and carrying machine guns and homing missiles. This makes it a deadly vehicle in GTA Online. However, one will need to spend a whopping $5,750,000 to own this beast.

The holiday update has been a blast so far. Players are busy exploring the map and participating in the GTA Online Happy Holidays Hauler event.

