5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online (October 2023)

The sports car category is among the most popular in GTA Online, and most players prefer vehicles from this class for their stylish looks and performance. Rockstar Games also acknowledges the community’s spirit and offers a larger number of sports cars compared to other categories in the multiplayer game. As of October 2023, you can purchase and drive 73 of them. However, most drivers prefer the fastest ones for a more thrilling experience.

Unfortunately, though, there is no real way to check a vehicle’s top speed before buying it. To provide some clarity, this article lists the five fastest sports cars in GTA Online with their respective top speeds.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. The speeds were measured by popular YouTuber Broughy1322.

Five fastest sports cars for race enthusiasts in GTA Online (October 2023)

1) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

The Annis ZR380 (Arena) is currently the fastest sports car in GTA Online. While its stock top speed is only 98.18 mph or 158.00 km/h, you can upgrade the car at the Arena Workshop and increase that speed to 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h.

However, the car cannot be used in the game's regular race missions. Rockstar Games has restricted its use only to Arena War Races. The Annis ZR380 (Arena) is based on the real-life Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and Porsche 935. It is an armored and weaponized vehicle that can withstand up to four homing rockets.

2) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is an underrated sports car in GTA Online. Most players are unaware it is the second-fastest sports car in the multiplayer game, with a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h. With its rounded body, the vehicle is based on the real-life Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Rockstar Games incorporated a twin-cam four-cylinder engine with an air filter on the intake to power the Ocelot Pariah. The six-speed transmission box and rear-wheel drive layout also help the car outrun rivals in GTA Online.

3) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the most popular sports cars in the game. It was added to GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, and since then, it has been frequently spotted in race missions. Its base top speed is 101.38 mph or 163.15 km/h, which can be increased to 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h by fully upgrading the car.

The Grotti Itali RSX is based on the real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale and is more visually appealing than most cars on this list. It is powered by a V12 engine and comes with an eight-speed transmission box.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Despite being one of the newest cars in GTA Online, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT has quickly risen to popularity thanks to its top speed and performance. It is a unique vehicle that has both Hao’s Special Works upgrades and Imani Tech features. While its base top speed is 100.66 mph or 162.00 km/h, you can increase it based on your gaming platform.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced users can increase the top speed up to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h, making it the fastest car in the game. Meanwhile, others can apply regular upgrades and take the top speed to 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h.

5) Lampadati Corsita

Based on the real-life Maserati MC20, the Lampadati Corsita is another underrated sports car in GTA 5 Online. It has a base top speed of 101.19 mph or 162.85 km/h that can be increased to 131.30 mph or 211.31 km/h with full upgrades.

The car is powered by a V12 engine and a six-speed transmission. With the Lampadati Corsita, expert drivers can complete a lap in 1:02.262 minutes. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

Poll : Do you own any of these vehicles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes