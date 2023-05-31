5 best GTA Online cars for traversing off-road terrains (2023)

Not too far away from the city of Los Santos lies the Mount Chiliad State Wilderness in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Here, players must rely heavily on cars that can easily traverse off-road terrains. While Sports and Super Cars are the most popular vehicle categories in the game, off-road vehicles are highly regarded for their traction and utility in adverse conditions.

Most of them are also extremely cheap, which is an added bonus given how difficult it can be to make money in this game. With that said, here are the five best cars for traversing off-road terrains in GTA Online in 2023.

Vapid Trophy Truck and 4 more GTA Online cars for traversing off-road terrains in 2023

1) Declasse Draugur

For many players, Declasse Draugur is the best off-road car in GTA Online. While most of those cars boast a rugged look, the Draugur features a modernized build inspired by the design of the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept. While its top speed of 112.00 mph or 180.25 km/h is quite slow, its traction is among the best in class.

The tires hold a firm grip on the surface, and the compact body helps maintain balance even on a steep incline. To get the Declasse Draugur, players can either pay its full price of $1,870,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website or complete 10 races in the Cayo Perico Series to unlock its Trade Price of $1,402,500.

2) Vapid Trophy Truck

The Vapid Trophy Truck amalgamates the Ford Raptor Baja and the Ford F-150 Baja. It sports big wheels and has a high suspension. It is also quite heavy and weighs 2,200 KG which helps the wheels maintain contact with the terrain in GTA Online.

Those interested in the Vapid Trophy Truck can buy it for $550,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. However, they shouldn't expect much speed as its top speed is only 107.00 mph or 172.20 km/h.

3) Vapid Desert Raid

The Vapid Desert Raid is an unusual-looking off-road vehicle. It was added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts update in July 2016 and is based on the real-liife Red Bull SMG Buggy's design. Regarding traction, it is a breeze to maneuver on dirt roads, uneven terrain, and sharp inclines. Additionally, players will find it extremely easy to handle, even on sharp turns.

All things considered, the Desert Raid is one of the best off-roading cars in the game. To acquire this vehicle, players must spend $695,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

4) Vapid Caracara 6x6

The Vapid Caracara 6x6 is the most expensive vehicle on this list, and rightly so. It costs $1,775,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry and combines the Ford F-150, Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6, 2016–present Nissan Titan, and the Ram Pickup.

Interestingly, despite its elongated body, the Caracara 6x6 can turn significantly quickly. It can also move on off-road terrains without any qualms. Furthermore, players can mount a Minigun or a Machine Gun on its back. This should make for an interesting combination and help players complete challenging missions in GTA Online set in the wilderness.

5) Canis Kamacho

The Canis Kamacho is a robust-looking off-road vehicle in GTA Online. It was added to the game with the Doomsday Heist update in 2018 and is inspired by the Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept. Those wishing to traverse off-road terrains can put their faith in this vehicle.

Kamacho's weight of 2,350 KG prevents it from lifting off the ground too much and keeps its balance while moving. It can also traverse steep inclines effortlessly and quickly. Additionally, Canis Kamacho is listed on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for an extremely cheap price tag of $345,000.

