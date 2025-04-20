Finding GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations can be very challenging. The map is big and their whereabouts are unmarked. Additionally, some of the props have multiple possible spawn locations, which further extends the challenge. That said, those who do manage to find and return them all are given a decent cash reward, as well as a very unique outfit.

Ad

For those interested but in need of a bit of assistance, here are all the Solomon Richards Movie Props locations in GTA 5 Online.

Here are all GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations (Solomon Collectibles)

Solomon Richards' office in Rockford Hills, Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Go to the location marked in the image above to receive a text from veteran Vinewood movie producer, Solomon Richards, inviting you to his office at the Richards Majestic Productions studio.

Ad

Trending

Enter Solomon's office, and he will request you to find and bring back 10 lost Movie Props. These props are scattered across Los Santos and Blaine County, which is why finding them can be challenging, particularly for those unfamiliar with the map.

Seven of the 10 Movie Props are at fixed locations, and three of them can spawn at one of three possible locations. These images show all Movie Props locations in GTA 5 Online. Upon collecting a prop, you must deliver it back to Solomon Richards' office.

Ad

GTA Online Movie Props location (Solomon Collectibles): #1

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations #1 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The first Movie Prop is just outside Solomon Richards' office, hidden behind a trash can.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations (Solomon Collectibles): #2

GTA 5 Online Movie Props location #2 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The second prop is inside the Vanilla Unicorn club. Request a private dance from one of the performers to gain backstage access and head over to the office.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Movie Props location (Solomon Collectibles): #3

GTA 5 Online Movie Props location #3 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The third GTA 5 Online Movie Prop can be found in a restroom at the Diamond Casino.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Movie Props location (Solomon Collectibles): #4

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations #4 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The fourth prop is atop the Beam Me Up art installation in Sandy Shores.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Movie Props location (Solomon Collectibles): #5

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations #5 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The fifth Solomon Richards Movie Prop can be found atop a table on the front porch of a house at this location in Sandy Shores.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Movie Props location (Solomon Collectibles): #6

GTA 5 Online Movie Props location #6 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The sixth Movie Prop is located inside this building at the Fort Zancudo Military Base.

Ad

Those who own a GTA 5 Online Hangar get free access to this location, whereas others will attain a wanted level upon entering Fort Zancudo, making the process quite difficult.

GTA 5 Online Movie Props location (Solomon Collectibles): #7

GTA 5 Online Movie Props location #7 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The seventh Solomon Richards Movie Prop in GTA 5 Online is at the Altruist Camp in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

Ad

This is also a location where you will likely be attacked, so be armed and act as quickly as possible in collecting the prop.

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations (Solomon Collectibles): #8

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations #8 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The eighth Movie Prop can be at any one of these three locations in La Mesa, Los Santos, inside a Rumpo van. The vehicle will get marked with a blue dot on the map when you are nearby. Drive it back to Solomon Richards' office to return the prop.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations (Solomon Collectibles): #9

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations #9 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The ninth Movie Prop can be at any one of these three locations in north-east Los Santos, inside a Pony van. It will also get marked with a blue dot when you get close. Deliver it to Solomon Richards' office to return the prop.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations (Solomon Collectibles): #10

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations #10 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

The tenth and final Movie Prop can be at any one of these three locations in Paleto Bay, at the back of a Rebel pick-up truck. Once again, the vehicle will get marked with a blue dot on the map when you are nearby. Drive it back to Solomon Richards' office to return the prop.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Movie Props locations: Rewards

Here's a look at the Space Interloper outfit (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Collecting and returning each Movie Prop rewards $10,000. Additionally, visit Solomon Richards' office at Richards Majestic Productions to get the Space Interloper outfit, as well as a $50,000 bonus.

Ad

The outfit can be collected from a cardboard box. Stand near it and press the prompted button to acquire the apparel. This is an alien outfit, as shown in the image above, which is quite unique and can be fun to wear and mess around with.

Also check: All GTA 5 Online animal locations (Shoot Animals Photography Challenge)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More