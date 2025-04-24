GTA Trilogy DE: Is it really worth buying in 2025?

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, or simply GTA Trilogy DE, back in November 2021. This wasn't a new title, but a remaster of three of the series' most iconic entries — GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Fans were quite excited, but the end product was quite disappointing, plagued by bugs, glitches, and other issues that impacted the overall experience.
The situation did improve over time, and the remasters are comparatively in a much better state today. However, is GTA Trilogy DE really worth buying in 2025? Read on for the answer.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Is GTA Trilogy DE worth buying in 2025: Everything you need to know
As mentioned, GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition features remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Hence, one can experience these classics with a slight modern touch in 2025.
The remasters originally launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Then, in December 2023, Rockstar Games released their Android and iOS ports.
The visual effects and lighting have been upgraded, but the art style is still faithful to the originals to a good extent. Most of the gameplay mechanics and physics are the same as the original ports too. This can be perceived as good or bad based on personal preference.
Some new features have also been added, such as a map in Grand Theft Auto 3's pause menu, GPS route in the mini-maps, as well as the ability to move around while shooting in Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City, all of which can be considered as much-needed improvements.
Fans may also remember the Definitive Edition remasters lacking the distinct atmosphere from the classics. That has been fixed to a great extent with the addition of Classic Lighting, a feature that can be toggled in the settings.
Check out: 5 biggest issues fixed in GTA Trilogy DE (PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC)
In fact, many of the issues that existed in GTA Trilogy DE's initial iteration have been fixed. Multiple bugs and glitches have been patched, character posture and animation issues, particularly those related to CJ from GTA San Andreas are now gone. Sadly, the character models still look a bit cartoonish.
Furthermore, a lot of the original soundtrack is still absent from radio stations, likely for licensing reasons, which is certainly unfortunate. However, few mods can help in adding them to the remasters on PC.
Is GTA Trilogy DE worth buying in 2025? Final verdict
GTA Trilogy DE has improved over what was offered at launch in November 2021. So anyone interested in checking them out can have a go and should have a satisfactory experience.
Playing Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition would help in preparing for any potential call-backs or Easter eggs that might show up in Grand Theft Auto 6, as its map will also feature Vice City.
If you have access to the original ports and don't care about a visual upgrade, there's not enough change in GTA Trilogy DE to really warrant a purchase. Playing the classics will be just as fun.
If you wish to save for whatever the GTA 6 price might be, you may want to hold off buying GTA Trilogy DE, and wait for a major sale, since there are only some months left in the highly anticipated title's Fall 2025 release window.
However, if you have an active Netflix subscription, note that Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition can be downloaded and played for free on your Android or iOS devices.
