5 reasons why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is flawed

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has had a rather difficult run ever since being released in November 2021. The launch versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas' remasters suffered from several issues. Many have now been patched, but the experience still isn't seamless, and while these remasters got a few things right, they could have been a lot better.

In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is flawed.

Note - Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Missing soundtrack and other reasons why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is flawed

1) Characters look cartoonish

Lance, Tommy and Ken Rosenberg's Definitive Edition character models (Image via Rockstar Games)

Character models in the original ports of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas look as good and realistic as would have been possible for the technology of their time — the early 2000s.

Naturally, it was expected of their 2021 remasters to improve upon this aspect and make them up-to-date, but the result was rather odd. Characters in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, across all three titles, look very cartoonish and plasticky, almost like toys.

2) Do not replicate the original atmosphere

All three titles in Grand Theft Auto's 3D Universe trilogy had their distinct atmosphere that not only made for unique visual settings but also complemented the narrative. Sadly, while the graphics have been updated in the Definitive Edition remaster, the original atmosphere has somewhat been lost, which takes away a lot from the vibe these titles carried.

It is worth noting that Rockstar added a Classic Lighting option with a GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition patch in November 2024, which actually helped to a degree, especially in San Andreas. However, Grand Theft Auto 3's gritty atmosphere and some of Vice City's weather types still need work.

Check out: 5 biggest issues fixed in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

3) Missing soundtrack

Flash FM artwork from Grand Theft Auto Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Radio songs have been as much a contributor in setting the tone in Grand Theft Auto games as anything else. This particularly holds true for GTA Vice City, that is set in the 1980s, as well as San Andreas, set in the early 1990s. Their original ports had songs from some of the very best artists of those times, but a lot of them are missing from their Definitive Edition remasters.

For example, Michael Jackson's Billie Jean played when players got to drive for the very first time in Vice City. As it is not a part of the title's Definitive Edition, that iconic Grand Theft Auto moment is now lost.

4) Claude and Tommy still cannot swim

Claude, Grand Theft Auto 3's protagonist, and Tommy Vercetti, Grand Theft Auto Vice City's lead, were unable to swim in the original games. This was one of their very few downsides, which, unfortunately, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has carried over.

Granted, the Definitive Edition is a remaster, not a remake. However, adding even basic swimming mechanics would have made the remasters a tad more appealing and opened up some new avenues to make the gameplay loop fresh in a way.

5) Many issues still exist

There have been quite a few attempts to rid GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition of its countless problems, such as its major November 2024 patch. Notably, many issues that existed at launch have actually been fixed, but the remasters are still not off the hook.

Texture glitches, assets rendering in really late, especially when flying the Hydra in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, and objects like rocks and grass hovering at certain locations continue plaguing the remasters. Yes, it is possible to look past these, but it cannot be denied that they make GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition flawed.

