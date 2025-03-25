5 small details in GTA 3 that you might not have noticed

Rockstar Games usually adds a lot of details in Grand Theft Auto titles, and it is no different for GTA 3. Although this title came out all the way back in 2001, and was the first 3D installment of the series, it is still enjoyable today, which is quite the feat in itself, and the inclusion of some small but notable details makes it even more interesting.

Most are there in plain sight, but some may have not picked up on them due to the generally fast-paced gameplay. In this article, we will look at five small details in GTA 3 that you might have missed.

Working analog clock and 4 other small details in GTA 3 that you may have not noticed

1) The Liberty City Bank is nowhere in the map

Grand Theft Auto 3's opening sequence features its protagonist, Claude, escaping from the Liberty City Bank following what seems to be a heist. He is then betrayed by his partner, Catalina, shot and left to die in the alleyway, setting the course for the rest of the narrative.

Since the Liberty City Bank plays no role later, players may have not noticed that it is nowhere to be found on the map. That's because the building is located in a hidden area, popularly known as the Ghost Town among fans, that was apparently built only for the introduction.

2) Grand Theft Auto 1 and Grand Theft Auto 2 screenshots

Grand Theft Auto 1 and 2 screenshots in the GTA 3 internet cafe (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

There is an internet cafe in the Staunton Island part of the GTA 3 map. While the computers inside cannot be interacted with, they do feature an interesting detail.

Looking closely, one will notice that the images displayed on them are gameplay screenshots of Grand Theft Auto 1 and 2. Those who haven't played or seen these games may have not picked up on this.

3) Working analog clock

Another small but neat detail located in GTA 3's Staunton Island can be found in its Bedford Point district. This is a big analog clock placed on top of a building, and since it doesn't "look" very detailed or impressive, players may not have paid much attention.

However, it is worth noting that it actually works, and correctly displays the in-game time. One can cross-check this with the digital clock present in Grand Theft Auto 3's HUD.

4) Traffic clears up road for police cars

Police cars are among the many vehicles that players can use in Rockstar Games' 2001 release. They can use them to play vigilante missions in GTA 3, or just drive around the map.

A neat detail that players might have overlooked is how the immediate traffic will clear the path ahead when driving a police car with its siren enabled. This adds a little bit of life to the game's open-world environment, showing how its NPCs are conscious of their surroundings.

5) Rockstar's apparent version of some actors and movies

Some movie posters in Grand Theft Auto 3 (Images via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Plastered across some parts of Liberty City are various movie posters that, at first glance, may not look that interesting. However, these posters appear to feature Rockstar's version of some real-life actors and movies.

For instance, one of the posters is about an actor named Chuck Schwartz, believed to be an amalgamation of Chuck Norris and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Another such in-game actor is Arnold Steelone, who seems to be a mix of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. Lastly, there is a poster for a movie named Badfellas, which seems to be a parody of the movie Goodfellas.

