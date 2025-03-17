GTA 6 will mark a new chapter in the Grand Theft Auto saga, but older entries, such as GTA 3, can still be quite fun to play, especially for first-time players. Rockstar Games released it back in 2001, and despite its dated aspects, the classic gameplay mechanics can provide quite an experience.

It is even available on Android and iOS devices, besides consoles and PC, adding to ease of accessibility. For those intrigued, here are five things that you're missing out on by not playing Grand Theft Auto 3.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 things you're missing out on by not playing GTA 3

1) A key chapter in Grand Theft Auto's evolution

The Grand Theft Auto brand is a juggernaut in the gaming industry and synonymous with high quality. Initial installments featured games that were played from a top-down perspective, but Grand Theft Auto 3 marked a major leap for the series.

It was a revolutionary release back in the day, and its success helped in shaping the Grand Theft Auto franchise into what it is today. For fans of GTA games, playing this title is a great way to understand the humble beginnings of not only this franchise, but Rockstar Games as well.

2) The classic Liberty City map

A glimpse of the classic Liberty City map (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 3 map is set in Liberty City, and the eerie, drab atmosphere gives it a unique personality. Grand Theft Auto 4's take on this fictional city is similar in terms of tone, but the classic map has a different layout, and the air of mystery makes it worth exploring.

Additionally, this setting greatly suits the game's narrative of betrayal and vengeance, which further helps in making this entry a treat.

3) What happens after Liberty City Stories

If you have played Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories and want more of the same, note that despite coming out first, GTA 3's story is set after its events.

Many of the characters from Liberty City Stories play a prominent role in this one too. So by playing the 2001 title, you get to catch up on further lore and see more of characters like Salvatore Leone, Maria Latore, and even a bit of Toni Cipriani.

4) The experience of flying the Dodo

Grand Theft Auto 3's infamous Dodo aircraft (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Dodo is a plane that has appeared in several Grand Theft Auto games and was seemingly spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer too. That said, its emergence in the franchise with Grand Theft Auto 3 is quite the experience.

The controls are clunky, making it difficult to maneuver the aircraft properly. Nevertheless, it is something that a Grand Theft Auto fan must go through, as despite all its struggles, flying the original Dodo successfully provides a profound sense of achievement.

5) Some interesting Easter Eggs

Easter Eggs have been a notable feature of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and GTA 3 features some interesting ones. For example, there is a message from Rockstar Games that breaks the fourth wall, stating how players are not supposed to be in a particular spot.

Then there is the ghost town, a hidden area within the game where one of its significant cutscenes takes place. You can see names of locations, seemingly inspired by the game's developers, on the mini-map as part of another neat Easter Egg. However, to witness this, you will need to sharpen up your Dodo skills to an extent.

