Is GTA Chinatown Wars worth revisiting in 2025?

GTA Chinatown Wars came out over a decade ago in March 2009. Despite being part of the immensely popular Grand Theft Auto franchise, it is widely regarded as an underrated video game. The fact that it remains absent from major consoles as well as PC, seems to be a possible reason for this. Furthermore, launching less than a year after Grand Theft Auto 4 might have deprived it of the spotlight.

Ad

Nevertheless, it has some enjoyable elements, and in fact, provides a refreshing experience as we await the series' next entry - Grand Theft Auto 6. With that said, let's take a closer look at whether GTA Chinatown Wars is worth revisiting in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's why GTA Chinatown Wars is worth revisiting in 2025

Official GTA Chinatown Wars artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given the fact that Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars is played from a top-down perspective, the gameplay style should feel much different, and refreshing to an extent in 2025, especially to anyone who's mostly been playing third or first-person AAA titles in recent years.

Ad

Trending

The art-style is pretty distinct, even when compared to other GTA games, and gives Chinatown Wars a unique personality. Additionally, despite being over a decade old, some of its mechanics like Trip Skip, an interactive internet, car hotwiring, and hacking mini-games, as well as the ability to replay missions give the title a modern touch.

Ad

Check out: 5 reasons to play GTA Chinatown Wars in 2025

At the heart of it is an enjoyable story, one that those who haven't played in a while (and even first-time players) should be able to enjoy as they wait for the GTA 6 release window to arrive later this year.

It is also worth noting that Chinatown Wars takes place in Grand Theft Auto's HD Universe. This is the same universe as Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5, and GTA 6 is expected to be set in it too. Therefore, revisiting the 2009 title right now would be a great way of catching up on the lore, and preparing oneself for any potential returns or call-backs in the next entry.

Ad

Also check: 5 things that make GTA Chinatown Wars so special

Ad

GTA Chinatown Wars is available on consoles like the Nintendo DS, 3DS, PlayStation Portable (PSP), as well as PS Vita. However, if you do not have access to any of those devices, then note that Rockstar Games has released its Android and iOS ports too, which should pose as more comfortable options in 2025.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback