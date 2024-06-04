5 reasons why a GTA Chinatown Wars 2 for Android/iOS should exist

GTA Chinatown Wars was released in March 2009 and is one of the most underrated Grand Theft Auto titles. It was only available on hand-held consoles at the time of launch (and still is) which is a possible reason why it didn't receive as much attention as its peers. However, fans have begun appreciating the game in recent years, which begs the question - will a potential sequel ever see the light of day?

While Rockstar Games hasn't yet officially expressed any intentions regarding the same, there are a few reasons why it should become a reality at some point in the future, likely after GTA 6 releases. So, here are five reasons why a GTA Chinatown Wars 2 for Android/iOS should exist.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Chinatown Wars 2: Five reasons why it should exist for Android/iOS platforms

1) Mobile gaming has a sizeable player base now

Chinatown Wars is one of the few GTA titles on mobile (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mobile gaming has took off in recent times and looks to grow even more in the coming years. Many have been demanding Rockstar Games for a GTA 5 mobile port, but that happening seems a quite unlikely due to technological limitations.

That being said, something like a GTA Chinatown Wars 2 release for Android and iOS devices could give mobile gamers a new and exciting alternative. Rockstar could even add it as a Netflix title like it recently did with the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition titles.

2) Chinatown Wars has gained some popularity off late

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been out there for a decade and many players have grown bored of it. The absence of a new release made quite a few revisit older titles or try them out for the first time, resulting in Chinatown Wars gaining a decent amount of popularity off late.

This also shows that there is an audience for unconventional Grand Theft Auto games like it. Hence, GTA Chinatown Wars 2 not only has the potential of giving fans a very unique game but rewarding Rockstar commercially as well.

3) Could act as a filler between GTA 6 and 7

Lucia and her partner in GTA 6's first ever official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Taking the lengthy development of GTA 6 into account, it could be really long before future titles like GTA 7 become a reality. If that happens, there could very likely be a point where players get bored of the former like they are now with GTA 5 and Online.

Therefore, releasing GTA Chinatown Wars 2 for Android/iOS between that and GTA 7 looks like a good option. It doesn't need be on the scale of a major mainstream entry, but should be entertaining for players just like its predecessor.

4) Continuing the HD Universe lore

The HD Universe kicked-off with GTA 4 in 2008 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 will very likely be set in Grand Theft Auto's HD Universe, which consists of GTA 4 (and its DLCs), GTA 5, and GTA Chinatown Wars. Releasing GTA Chinatown Wars 2 between the series' next entry and its sequel, thus, provides an opportunity to further expand the HD Universe's lore.

It could even have GTA 6 story mode characters return in major/minor roles and have its events set up a pathway to GTA 7's main campaign.

5) A testing ground for features and mechanics

GTA 6 is expected to have a multiplayer mode like GTA Online that Rockstar might support over the years with regular DLCs. In such a case, the existence of GTA Chinatown Wars 2 on Android/iOS could let them test some features and mechanics, even in a very elementary form, and check the player reception before adding it to GTA 6's online mode.

GTA Online's Street Dealers mechanic, for instance, seems inspired by Chinatown Wars' Drug Dealing mechanic. Similarly, testing some features in Chinatown Wars 2 could help Rockstar Games implement them in the best possible way in GTA 6's multiplayer.

