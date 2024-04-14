Why GTA Online character progression shouldn't be carried forward to GTA 6 Online

In addition to the sequel's story mode and gameplay features, its supposed multiplayer mode, possibly titled GTA 6 Online, is something that many are eagerly looking forward to. Although it is yet to be officially announced, there not being one after the success of GTA Online is very unlikely. However, an interesting question regarding the sequel's multiplayer is whether it should carry over players' character progression from its predecessor.

An official announcement on the same is yet to arrive from Rockstar Games as of writing. In this article, we will take a closer look at why GTA Online's character progression should not be carried forward to GTA 6 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here's why GTA 6 Online should not let players carry forward character progression from GTA Online

Players who have spent countless hours in GTA Online must own various businesses, vehicles, weapons, and other items by now. They might have millions of dollars in their Maze Bank accounts as well which would certainly come in handy for buying the best commodities in GTA 6 Online if character progression is carried over from the former.

However, that would result in them virtually having nothing to work for when a lot of the excitement about GTA 6 is about everything new it offers. This could easily make the game boring, which is why a fresh start in the upcoming title's multiplayer seems the better option.

Additionally, veteran GTA Online players having their character progression being carried forward would create a significant disparity between them and beginners. This could result in the latter having a hard time making a place for themselves in GTA 6 Online.

Therefore, all players should be made to work their way up the criminal hierarchy in Leonida instead of Rockstar Games carrying forward their character progression. They should have to explore all options, weapons, cars, businesses, and new mechanics like they had to in Los Santos.

What do we know about GTA 6 Online?

As of writing, Grand Theft Auto 6 Online hasn't been officially announced. The infamous September 2022 GTA 6 leaks did hint at its possible lobby capacity but nothing else is known about the highly anticipated title's multiplayer.

It might be announced via future reveals, such as the game's second trailer which is rumored to arrive soon. Details on the title's alleged second lead, Jason, are also expected to be divulged in GTA 6's second trailer.

Also Read: GTA 5 cheat codes for PS4

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : How many businesses do you own in GTA Online? More than 5 Less than/equal to 5 0 votes View Discussion