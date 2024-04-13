GTA 6 leaks showing RDR2-like weapon system resurface online, fans stand divided

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks provided some intriguing, yet subject to change, details about the highly anticipated title. Among those leaks was a new weapon system that resembled RDR2's weapon wheel, suggesting it might only let players carry a limited amount of firearms in the game. If this is implemented in the title's final version, it would mark a significant deviation from the series' classic weapon-carrying system.

X user @jericho681 uploaded a fan-made rendition of the weapon wheel seen in the GTA 6 leaks and asked fans whether they would prefer the change or like Rockstar Games to stick with the usual mechanic. Based on the replies, fans seem to be divided.

Fan opinion stands divided on the RDR2-like limited weapon-carrying system suggested by GTA 6 leaks

Expand Tweet

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks featured a few renditions of the weapon wheel each differing slightly from the other. However, one suggestion that remained common throughout is that players might only be able to carry a limited number of weapons at a time, like in Red Dead Redemption 2 (or simply RDR2).

For those unaware, gamers can only a certain number of rifles and other guns on RDR2's main character, Arthur Morgan, and can store the excess on his horse. This contributes towards realism and it seems Rockstar could implement a similar system in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

GTA 6's leaked development footage also showed the protagonists carrying a rifle on their back, which can be done in RDR2 as well. Some fans seem to welcome the change as seen in the following comments under @jericho681's X post attached above:

Some fan reactions to the aforementioned X post 1/2 (Images via X)

However, some are against any deviation from the traditional weapons system seen in the GTA series:

Some fan reactions to the aforementioned X post 2/2 (Images via X)

As most fans know, GTA games let you carry countless weapons without imposing any realistic restrictions. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the RDR2-like weapons system suggested by the GTA 6 leaks hasn't been officially confirmed.

Although it was hinted at in the leaked footage, anything can change during development. Therefore, readers are advised to wait for Rockstar to officially reveal the sequel's weapons system. It might be done in future reveals, with GTA 6's second trailer rumored to arrive soon.

Also Read: GTA 5 cheat codes for PS4

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which weapons system would you prefer in GTA 6? Limited Classic 0 votes View Discussion