When should Rockstar release GTA 6's 2nd trailer?

It has been only four months since the first GTA 6 trailer was released and fans are already craving for GTA 6's 2nd trailer. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games, in typical fashion, has maintained absolute silence on the topic and hasn't even hinted at when we can expect it to come out. Notably, some are speculating a release close to Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call which might be held in May 2024.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen but the confirmation of a big summer update for GTA Online has made the next couple of months a great time for GTA 6's 2nd trailer's release.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinion.

Rockstar Games should ideally release GTA 6's 2nd trailer right before GTA Online Summer update 2024

Along with the announcement of new and upcoming GTA + benefits in a recent Newswire post, Rockstar Games also confirmed the arrival of a big GTA Online summer update. While an exact release date hasn't been announced yet, major summer updates for GTA 5's multiplayer usually arrive in June or July.

With Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company) possibly having their next earnings call in May 2024, next month becomes a great time to finally announce or even release GTA 6's 2nd trailer.

Confirmation of Summer update 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Needless to say, it would build more hype around the title, which had already become one of the most anticipated games of all time long before any official trailers or announcements. Fans expect it to showcase more details about the Grand Theft Auto sequel, especially about Lucia's partner seen in the first trailer, allegedly named Jason.

Additionally, releasing another trailer close to this year's GTA Online Summer update's arrival could be beneficial for the latter as well. This was seen in the case of The Chop Shop update (released just days after GTA 6 trailer 1) whose trailer became the most-watched video related to the multiplayer.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, GTA 6's release window is rumored to be planned for early 2025. If that turns out to be true, releasing GTA 6's 2nd trailer this summer would allow Rockstar Games time to come out with official screenshots, gameplay trailers, and an announcement of its potential online mode before the sequel itself comes out.

Expand Tweet

That said, readers are once again reminded that this is just speculation and nothing about GTA 6's 2nd trailer has been officially revealed as of this writing.

Be that as it may, Rockstar employees have reportedly been called back to the office from April to enter the final stretch of GTA 6 development. So, we might get more information about the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel in the near future.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : What would you like to see in GTA 6's 2nd trailer? Gameplay features Plot details 0 votes View Discussion