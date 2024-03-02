5 things that GTA 6 Online should do similar to GTA Online

Since GTA 6 is almost on the horizon, there are several things that players would like to see the upcoming title adopt from Grand Theft Auto Online. This includes some fan-favorite features and missions that were highly interesting. The reason behind this is quite simple - these things are already tried and tested by both the developer and the community.

So, there are fewer chances of them turning out bad and ruining the game. While Grand Theft Auto Online has its flaws, the game is also very enjoyable and brimming with content. Some of that content would work quite well in GTA 6 as well.

So, this article will list five such things that GTA 6 should adopt from the current game for both its campaign as well as the multiplayer mode.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Highlighting players, starting a business, and 3 other things that GTA 6 should adopt from GTA Online

1) The Mechanic

The mechanic in GTA Online is one of the most useful and helpful NPCs in the game. Not only does he pick up your vehicles but also drops the one you requested at your current location, no matter where you are on the map.

This comes in handy when you get killed and respawn at random locations or find yourself stranded in the vast open world while on foot. All you need to do is open your phone and call the mechanic. He will happily deliver the vehicle to your location, no questions asked. GTA 6 should incorporate this feature.

2) Highlight other players

It is quite common for toxic players to blow up your car for no reason at all or shoot you in the head unprovoked. The worst thing is that they do it until you leave the lobby. However, there is a way to locate someone who killed you and highlight them on the map.

To do so, you must open your phone, go to the contacts, and click on the player's name on the list. This will give you the "highlight" option that will put a beacon on the griefer and allow you to either avoid or hunt them down. It is an excellent feature that should be a part of GTA 6 as well.

3) Heist preparations

Heists are an integral part of GTA Online and will play big roles in the upcoming title as well. It was evident from the first trailer, and fans would like to see that in the second GTA 6 trailer as well. Apart from the main mission, the heist preparations in the game are also quite interesting.

The whole meeting, where you hire a hacker and other team members and pick a way to complete the task, is very immersive. Rockstar Games should further improve this aspect of the game and implement it in GTA 6. The scouting tasks and other preparation steps get everyone in the mood for the big score.

4) Freemode events

GTA Online has some very interesting freemode missions and activities. Most of them either trigger randomly or can be accessed by going to certain locations on the map. These missions do not affect the story or offer too much compensation.

However, they are interesting and a fun way to relax between all the heists and money grinding the game requires. Events like the King of the Castle and Criminal Damage keep the lobbies interesting and allow everyone to participate together and interact with one another. Grand Theft Auto 6 would greatly benefit by adopting this feature.

5) Starting a business

GTA Online has evolved from a warzone to a business-oriented game where players constantly keep grinding missions to keep their businesses afloat and profitable. However, the most interesting part about them is the setup missions, where you need to complete some tasks to make things start running.

This generally involves recruiting new members and stealing raw materials from rivals. The frequent popularity missions for the Nightclub are also an interesting way to keep players involved with the business even after everything is set up and running smoothly.

Fans would like Grand Theft Auto 6 to take a similar approach when setting up new businesses in the upcoming title.

