Should gamers be worried about GTA 6 Online?

With Rockstar Games announcing GTA 6's release for 2025, there are talks about the online multiplayer mode as well. Since the developers rolled out the same mode for Grand Theft Auto 5 a few months after the base game dropped, fans are hoping to see something similar once again. However, there are also some questions that the community wants answers to besides some major concerns that players have.

This is primarily attributed to Rockstar Games' track record of messing up the online multiplayer modes of their games. A prime example of this is Red Dead Online, which showed immense promise but has seemingly been abandoned by the studio.

This article dives deeper into the topic and discusses whether players should be concerned about issues with Grand Theft Auto 6 Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and are based on the writer's opinion.

Rockstar Games should ensure that GTA 6 Online does not end up like Red Dead Online

Popular Grand Theft Auto gamer and YouTuber Gtamen shared a similar concern about GTA 6 Online and made a video about it. They shared their thoughts with the community about what to expect from the game and some major challenges that Rockstar Games will need to tackle.

While it is true that Grand Theft Auto 5 Online was packed with enough missions and tasks, it's also worth noting that the studio took almost one and a half years to release the next major update for the game. Without enough base content, fans lose interest, and the active playerbase drops significantly.

This was the case with Red Dead Online, where the studio almost abandoned the project and left the multiplayer mode to its fate. Some players are worried that this could also happen with Grand Theft Auto 6 Online. However, the studio has been working on the upcoming title for quite some time and hopefully has better plans for it.

On the other hand, it is not too far-fetched to be worried about Rockstar Games filling Grand Theft Auto 6 Online with pointless features, boring missions, and "extra money" options. The Shark Cards have already ruined Grand Theft Auto 5 Online for the community, and fans would not like to see its return.

Another major concern is how the studio will handle regular updates and whether they can keep the player base happy. After all, Grand Theft Auto 5 Online has witnessed a sharp decline in prominent updates these past few years, which hasn't gone unnoticed.

While everyone would like to see some fancy features in GTA 6, they would appreciate the developers more for a solid storyline and enough content for the online multiplayer mode to keep them busy. It'd also be much better if they took their time to resolve any bugs or glitches before rolling out the content officially.

While there are some legitimate concerns, one should have some faith in Rockstar Games since they have been working on the game for some time now and would not like to ruin the campaign or multiplayer experience for players.

